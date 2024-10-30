St. John's International Women's Film Festival: Canadian film festival stands out, continues to thrive

After 35 years the energy, excitement and investment in the festival continues to grow

After 35 years, the St. John's International Women's Film Festival (SJIWFF) continues to thrive. Amid growing concerns about the relevance and longevity of other festivals in Canada and abroad, SJIWFF proves that its curated approach to creating a space for meaningful discussions for women and gender-diverse artists and professionals is invaluable to the entertainment industry.

When the first description you hear for a film festival is that it feel like "taking your bra off at the end of the night," you know it's something special. There's an energy and excitement among SJIWFF attendees that's infectious.

For Cuban-Canadian filmmaker Tamara Segura, whose documentary Seguridad screened at this year's SJIWFF, the festival has been instrumental to her growth since her arrival in Canada in 2012. It's also where she met Annette Clarke, who's been a producer on many of Segura's films.

"I signed up for the [SJIWFF newsletter], just to be in touch and see what was happening, ... and there was an email from the festival and it was a 'Face 2 Face' pitch, and I clicked on that, and there was a list of people and institutions," Segura told the crowd at her Friday night screening. "I sat in front of [Annette Clarke] and I didn't speak English, I was like, 'Me. Filmmaker. Hello.'"

"Then six months later I won the [RBC Michelle Jackson Award for Best Emerging Female Filmmaker] and I wasn't even a resident, I was a political refugee."

Staceyann picks up her daughter Zuri from school, where she is empowered to write a poem about her hair in A Mother Apart (Courtesy of National Film Board of Canada)

St. John's International Women's Film Festival by the numbers

In terms of growth, the SJIWFF continues to see increasing success since its inception in 1989. In the past decade, film submissions to the festival have increased by more than 230 per cent, with over 1,000 films submitted for this year's festival.

Of the films included in the festival's programming, this year 82 per cent were Canadian, and more than 50 per cent were movies by Indigenous, Black and other filmmakers of colour.

Funding for the festival has grown by more than 64 per cent over the last decade and SJIWFF is also committed to investing in the industry, including paying contract fees to more than 300 Canadian professionals annually.

The Film Industry Forum at the festival is also a particularly unique element of SJIWFF, which includes panel discussions, pitch sessions, project consultations, masterclasses, and networking events to connect artists with each other, and influential decision makers in the industry. Attendance in the Forum has increased by 35 per cent in the past 10 years.

SJIWFF is also home to Women in View (WiV), a non-profit organization that strives to enhance gender representation in the film and television industry, amplifying the work of women and gender-diverse artists in the field.

Canada's first gender equity in film institute was also soft-launched by SJIWFF to provide year-round support for artists.

Safe space for candid conversations

According to the 2023 Women in View On Screen Report, women and non-binary creatives saw a decrease their in share of work on English-language TV projects in 2020 and 2021. The report also highlights that Black women have the least representation in key creative roles in Canada, both with the fewest number of projects and receiving the least funding.

As the film and TV industry is historically a male-dominated space, the SJIWFF Forum, in particular, is a venue where artists and other professionals can have candid and honest conversations about navigating the industry.

For example, in a panel discussion with directors Jordan Canning (Schitt’s Creek) and Joyce Wong (Baroness Von Sketch Show), writer/director Linsey Stewart (Being Erica) and writer/producer Naledi Jackson (Anne With An E), they spoke about an agent who didn't work with women because they were concerned about their clients getting pregnant.

Cynthia Lickers-Sage (Indigenous Performing Arts Alliance), Dr. Carol Whiteman (Women in the Director’s Chair), maxine bailey (Canadian Film Centre) and Tonya Williams (Reelworld Screen Institute) participated in a panel where they spoke about how beneficial it is to have "matriarchs" as a resource for career growth, and the importance of opening doors for upcoming talents.

This year's Forum also included honest discussions about artists getting funding for TV and film projects in Canada, and other vital resources necessary to bring on-screen stories to an audience.

"The Film Industry Forum is a testament to the evolution of Newfoundland and Labrador's film industry, showcasing a remarkable lineup of talent while honouring the trailblazers who have shaped our legacy," a statement from Jenn Brown, executive director of SJIWFF reads.

"We have thoughtfully curated spaces to discuss equity, foster meaningful relationships, and inspire innovation. We take pride in highlighting the unique stories emerging from our region and beyond, emphasizing the vital role SJIWFF plays in empowering filmmakers at every stage of their careers. The Forum not only celebrates our past but also paves the way for a brighter future for filmmakers and storytellers."

It's the frank conversations that happen in the safe space of the SJIWFF that makes this festival so important, with its effectiveness proven by the growth the event continues to see.

According to research by the University of Alberta, it could take 200 years for Canada's film industry to see gender parity. While that number can make gender parity seem wildly out of reach, it's evidence that spaces like the SJIWFF continue to be necessary, and happily being embraced by some of the best talents in the country.