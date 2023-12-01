St. John's musician remembers sharing the stage with the Pogues' late Shane MacGowan

Shane MacGowan of British group The Pogues performs on stage at the British Summer Time festival in Hyde Park in central London, on July 5, 2014. The series of concerts sees international acts such as Neil Young, Black Sabbath and the Libertines appear. (Leon Neal/AFP/Getty Images - image credit)

Shane MacGowan of the Pogues died Thursday at the age of 65. St. John's musician Kevin Evans played with MacGowan on several gigs beginning in 2008. (Leon Neal/AFP/Getty Images)

A St. John's musician who shared the stage with Shane MacGowan is remembering the late Pogues singer as the manic and artistic performer known the world over but also as an intelligent and caring bandmate.

Kevin Evans played with MacGowan and the Pogues on several occasions beginning in 2008. The pair first played together at the Bitter End rock club in New York as part of a concert movie, and Evans played with the Pogues for several gigs that summer.

MacGowan died Thursday at the age of 65. He was being treated in hospital following a viral encephalitis diagnosis last year.

His music fused punk and traditional music, but MacGowan was almost as well known for his hard drinking and erratic lifestyle.

"He told me to my face that he'd been drinking hard since he was 14. Fourteen. And every song he ever wrote, there was liquor involved in the creation," Evans told CBC Radio's Weekend AM.

"So he was half afraid to stop drinking, just in case he'd lose the muse."

Evans said MacGowan brought the persona of a rock star to the stage, often artistic, poetic and creative in his work. He would never sing a song the same way twice, he added, which made for interesting nights trying to keep up with him on stage.

"The thing with performing with Shane was that even though you know the song, you never knew whether that was going to be the version of the song that you would get. You know, he would sometimes, within focus, ramble off. But it was pretty crazy."

Despite his manic stage presence, Evans said MacGowan was intelligent and thoughtful in his quiet moments, which is what he'll remember the most.

"The mind was always working. He didn't suffer fools very well, but he was well able to hold a very, very intriguing and intelligent conversation," he said.

