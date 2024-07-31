St. Johns resident cleaning up after monsoon flooding

Reuters Videos

STORY: :: July 28, 2024:: Thousands of firefighters are battling California's raging 'Park Fire':: Near Chico, California:: The blaze more than doubled in size over the weekend:: It has consumed 360,000 acres so far and was only 12% contained on SundayThe blaze had burned more than 360,000 acres (145,686 hectares) about 90 miles (144 km) north of the state capital city of Sacramento as of Sunday evening, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, or Cal Fire.Fire fighters could be seen lighting backfires Sunday afternoon as cooler temperatures and more humid air are potentially helping efforts to slow the spread of the fire, which was 12% contained as of Sunday evening. The fire has destroyed 134 structures, authorities said.Evacuation orders and warnings were issued for multiple communities in several counties, including a warning for Paradise, the town that was devastated by the 2018 Camp Fire, the deadliest in the state's history.A man was arrested on Thursday (July 25) on suspicion that he started the Park Fire by pushing a flaming car into a gully on Wednesday (July 24) afternoon.