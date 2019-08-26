St. John's softball field renamed for sports legend Duey Fitzgerald

For most of his life, Duey Fitzgerald's reputation preceded him in the Newfoundland and Labrador sports community. Now his name will continue to mean something for decades to come.

On Saturday, the Victoria Park softball field was renamed the Duey Fitzgerald Memorial Field in honour of the St. John's sports legend who passed away last summer.

"If my father was here today he'd be beaming with pride," said Stephen Fitzgerald. "This park was his pride and joy."

Duey Fitzgerald was the pride of west-end St. John's. He grew up playing baseball and started coaching the Holy Cross senior baseball team in 1957. He led the team to four provincial championships.

Fitzgerald was also a key figure in provincial softball, coaching the Newfoundland and Labrador team in 1971-1972.

He was first inducted into the St. John's Softball Hall of Fame in 1975 — the first of many honours bestowed upon him. He belongs to five halls of fame for baseball and softball, one for bowling, and to the Newfoundland Sports Hall of Fame for all his accomplishments.

His son, Stephen, began thinking about how to honour his father after he passed away last August at the age of 84.

After conversations with friends and sports figures, the family went to the Victoria Park Foundation with the idea of hosting a tournament and dedicating the field to him.

The renaming is part of an overhaul of the park in recent years. There's still more work to be done, but the most recent addition has proven special for the Fitzgerald family.

"My mother couldn't be happier," Stephen said. "It's only been a year since my father passed away so this is a very special day today."

