St. Jude Relic on display in Roseville

Reuters

Mexican prosecutors said on Wednesday they were investigating the disappearance of two bodyguards the same day as last month's dramatic U.S. arrest of one of the founders of the infamous Sinaloa Cartel, alongside the son of Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman. Ismael "El Mayo" Zambada, who co-founded the cartel with Guzman, said he was kidnapped by the son of his former partner and armed men in what he described as an ambush and then taken on a plane to the United States, where they were then arrested. In a letter shared by his lawyer, Zambada said he had been accompanied to the meeting with Guzman's son by Jose Heras, the head of Sinaloa state's judicial police, and Rodolfo Chaidez, a "long-time member" of his security team.