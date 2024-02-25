St Louis City, Real Salt Lake play to 1-1 draw

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (AP) — Samuel Adeniran scored late in the second half to rally St. Louis City to a 1-1 draw with Real Salt Lake on Saturday night.

Adeniran's goal in St. Louis City's opener came in the 79th minute, five minutes after Cristian Arango's netter had given Real Salt Lake a 1-0 lead.

Roman Bürki had two saves for St. Louis City. Zac MacMath saved two shots for Real Salt Lake.

Real Salt Lake improves to 0-1-1 after losing its opener 2-0 to Lionel Messi and Inter Miami on Wednesday.

St. Louis City won the Western Conference regular-season title in last year's expansion season, leading the West with 62 goals.

Real Salt Lake will play MLS Cup runners-up Los Angeles FC in its home opener on March 2. St. Louis City will host New York City FC on March 2.

____

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sport

The Associated Press