St. Louis property owners shocked to find they owe thousands to the city for repairs they didn’t agree to

Several St. Louis property owners are reeling after being slapped with massive bills from the city for repairs they never authorized.

The bills, tied to a city program called Stable Communities STL, include charges for hundreds of thousands of dollars for work the owners claim is poorly done or even nonexistent.

Jason Staten says the city has hit him with a $121,000 lien for work done to a home that’s been in his family for 70 years. He’s been working to fix it up, but it’s been vacant since he discovered asbestos a decade ago.

He claims the contractors hired by the city left him with a leaking roof and gutters that don’t work. But if he doesn’t pay, he risks losing the home entirely.

“What they did to my house and my family isn’t right,” Staten told local news program First Alert 4 Investigates. “[The home is] priceless. But to them, they’ll put a number on it and try to take it.”

The city says the program, which uses federal pandemic-relief funds, is meant to stabilize vacant properties that are in dangerous condition. But critics, including property owners and legal experts, are raising serious questions about the program's legality and execution.

Expensive bills for non-existent work

Staten is not alone in his frustration. Another property owner, Tony Pitale, told First Alert 4 Investigates he is facing a $100,000 bill for a new roof and other work done to an old car repair shop he bought. He hoped to turn it into a work-share space for people to repair their cars.

After buying the building, Pitale found out the city funded repairs to the property before he purchased it. The bill included $10,500 for floor joists and a subfloor — despite the building having a concrete slab instead. Another charge was to repair and replace stairs that are also not present at the property.

“The city blindly paid for things that clearly don’t exist,” Pitale said.

Former city judge and attorney Robert Dierker called the liens “forced rehab.” He acknowledges that Missouri building codes allow the city to remediate code violations but questions whether the program oversteps its legal and constitutional authority.

“This is breaking new ground,” Dierker told First Alert 4.

A spokesperson for the mayor’s office said the properties targeted for repair were selected based on a committee’s assessment of various factors. The spokesperson also stated that contractors were selected based on a competitive bid process.

Demanding answers

When reporters from First Alert 4 Investigates reached out to city officials, they refused to provide an interview but sent a statement saying, “Local and state law authorizes abatement as a legitimate police power to secure the health and safety of citizens.”

Staten is hoping for a miracle. “Wait for the light to shine on it. And I thank you for now shining the light on the things they’re trying to do in the darkness,” he told First Alert 4 reporters.

Tony Pitale told reporters he just wants answers.

“Who’s auditing this? At least in the city? Don’t they want to know where this money is going? That seems like basic accountability,” Pitale said.

The FBI may now be involved in allegations of corruption. A city inspector allegedly linked to some of the contractors has resigned, and a second is on forced leave.

In a letter to the FBI, Mayor Tishaura Jones wrote that her office will “open any doors needed … to ensure that any wrongdoing is uncovered and violators are held accountable.”

