St. Lucie County deputies 'listening for life' at Spanish Lakes Country Club

It was haunting, at the end of the trial that found her murderer Hamid Ayoub guilty, to hear a message Hanadi Mohamed wrote to her tormentor of many years — the abusive husband she had finally left — nine months before he stabbed her dozens of times, taking her life.Translated to English from Arabic, it opens: "I seek refuge in Allah from the accursed devil. In the name of God, the most gracious, the most merciful."Mohamed wrote in anguished tones of being slapped, kicked, beaten and insulted by