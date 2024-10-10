St. Lucie County deputies 'listening for life' at Spanish Lakes Country Club
Sheriff Keith Pearson confirmed multiple people were killed at the Spanish Lakes Country Club, a senior community off Spanish Lakes Boulevard near Fort Pierce.
Sheriff Keith Pearson confirmed multiple people were killed at the Spanish Lakes Country Club, a senior community off Spanish Lakes Boulevard near Fort Pierce.
Luis Luna, 27, was convicted of capital murder in the August 2020 suffocation death of his 8-month-old daughter, Savayah Mason
Shannon Reeder, 37, was last seen in November 2023, per police
Joe Cornelius Sr. was a beloved figure in Minden, La. His own daughter, Keisha Miles, and her children knew a different man behind closed doors
People in Yauri town say they can now go to their farms or out on to the river to fish without fear.
Investigators in York Region are looking for five teen boys who are suspected of sexually assaulting a girl in Vaughan.Officers were called to the area of Norwood Avenue and Jane Street, near Canada's Wonderland theme park, around 1 a.m. Sunday for a report of a sexual assault, York police said in a news release Tuesday.Police say a female youth was approached by a group of "at least" five teenage boys she didn't know at that time.The boys brought the victim to another location where they allege
BELLEAIR BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Florida’s storm-battered Gulf Coast raced against a Category 5 hurricane Monday as workers sprinted to pick up debris left over from Helene two weeks ago and highways were clogged with people fleeing ahead of the storm.
A baby girl identified only as Ja'nae was brain dead when she arrived at a Texas hospital on Sept. 29, authorities said
Hurricane Milton begun to unleash some rainfall, tornado, wind and storm surge impacts on Florida, with it just making landfall as a major Category 3 storm on Wednesday evening
A woman arrested as a result of a Toronto police fraud investigation has a lengthy history of fraud charges in Canada and the United States, CBC Toronto has learned.Toronto police said in a news release last month that the force had arrested Jodi-Ann Bonnick, a 33-year-old from Kleinburg, Ont., and charged her with more than two dozen criminal offences, including making false statements to procure money, fraud over $5,000 and possession of proceeds obtained by crime.Toronto police had previously
"Meteorologists are running out of adjectives to describe how powerful Hurricane Milton is getting."
Tom Phillips was seen with his children on Monday, Oct. 7, according to the New Zealand Police
Gloria Williams pleaded guilty last week to two charges connected with her son's murder
HOUSTON (AP) — A former Houston police officer was sentenced to 60 years in prison on Tuesday for the murder of a married couple during a drug raid that revealed systemic corruption in the department’s narcotics unit and prompted criticism of the law enforcement agency and its tactics.
Jessica Barnes' remains were found last month, and subsequently, her husband Brandon Barnes and their roommates Kendall Mims and Victoria Tippett were arrested
Sabrina Kauldhar was arrested following the deaths of a woman and two men in Toronto, Niagara and Hamilton, according to police
It was haunting, at the end of the trial that found her murderer Hamid Ayoub guilty, to hear a message Hanadi Mohamed wrote to her tormentor of many years — the abusive husband she had finally left — nine months before he stabbed her dozens of times, taking her life.Translated to English from Arabic, it opens: "I seek refuge in Allah from the accursed devil. In the name of God, the most gracious, the most merciful."Mohamed wrote in anguished tones of being slapped, kicked, beaten and insulted by
"Realizing that my parents couldn’t be questioned without severe consequences was like waking up from a dream."
Rolando Viray Yanga, a 60-year-old Filipino American custodian, was killed outside his home on Sept. 29 after an apparent dispute that began at a Daly City, California, gym where he worked part-time. What happened: The altercation occurred after an argument over gym etiquette at Fitness 19 at the Westlake Shopping Center, where Yanga confronted 21-year-old Maarji Afridi, a gym member, about vandalism in the gym’s bathroom. As captured on surveillance camera, Afridi later followed Yanga home and shot him “execution style,” firing eight shots.
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — A self-described Nazi will become the first person in Australia sentenced to prison for performing an outlawed Nazi salute when a magistrate sets his term next month.
RABAT, Morocco (AP) — A rare deluge of rainfall left blue lagoons of water amid the palm trees and sand dunes of the Sahara desert, nourishing some of its most drought-stricken regions with more water than many had seen in decades.