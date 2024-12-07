St. Luke's Behavioral Health Center reopens after AZDHS order to cease operations

CBC

New details have emerged in the case of a man accused of killing a Canadian woman in the remote Shetland Islands of Scotland and then allegedly telling two people that she was in "good health."Aren Pearson, 40, faces seven charges, including assault, murder and attempting to defeat the ends of justice in the death of his girlfriend 24-year-old Claire Leveque, of Edmonton. Pearson, a Canadian who also recently received his Scottish citizenship, appeared in Glasgow High Court Friday for a prelimin