St. Mary’s council continues budget deliberations

SHERBROOKE – The number crunching continues for the Municipality of the District of St. Mary’s, as council and staff work on a budget for the upcoming fiscal year.

A first draft of the 2024-25 capital budget and the second draft of one related to municipal operations were unveiled during council’s committee of the whole meeting on March 20.

"Capital budgets have a cornerstone of maintaining and modernizing infrastructure, including water services like the Sherbrooke water utility and building the capability of valuable recreation service facilities like the RecPlex (to name a few initiatives). Capital investment is vital to the long-term financial stability of any municipality,” Warden Greg Wier said.

“If we don't work hard and find solutions that continually keep infrastructure modernized, then we can create future capital costs that challenge affordability and create upward pressure on taxes. We want to get this right in St. Mary's. We need to build services and be highly fiscally responsible at the same time, and that is what we're doing."

According to an email interview with Doug Patterson, St. Mary’s chief administrative officer (CAO), the municipality has an ambitious plan for the upcoming fiscal year due to a boost in funding earned via grant applications and other one-time funding from other levels of government.

The estimated $1,189,340 capital budget outlined by staff includes 16 projects. Municipal staff informed council that the proposed budget was approximately double the one from the previous year.

As indicated in the draft, the budget “reflects a significant array of initiatives identified by council as being important and requiring action.”

As part of the $1.189 million budget, staff have identified $557,914 of potential grant funding and included $232,066 of provincial funding from the Sustainable Service Growth Fund, while forecasting that the remaining funding will come from capital reserves and other annual program funding from different levels of government, including the Canada Community Building Fund (formerly gas tax).

The budget draft notes that capital reserves and the Canada Community-Building Fund are the typical and core sources for capital project funding by Nova Scotia municipalities.

Key capital projects being considered are accessibility upgrades for the doorways at both the RecPlex and Sherbooke Library; completion of work at the RecPlex involving repairing the exterior siding and installing a new walking track and flooring; upgrades to the water treatment plant, including automated programmable control and aeration systems for water distribution, which would improve water quality, allow for long-term plant efficiency and lower costs; and reserving funds for projects based on recommendations from the upcoming active transportation plan that is in the works for the municipality.

Other key projects include, as indicated in the draft budget presented to the committee of the whole, ones that “will benefit health and recreational opportunities.”

There are also proposed upgrades to sewer infrastructure that will reduce groundwater entering the wastewater flow that would improve the efficiency of the sewer services with long-term cost savings, and is an important environmental and climate change action plan because extra, unwanted groundwater in the system increases the risk of causing excess wastewater that could escape during extreme rain or snow melt events, according to municipal information.

Other business

Council is considering a housing project that focuses on developing a neighbourhood concept plan for municipal land as identified by its municipal land development committee.

The committee of the whole approved a recommendation to install two additional dry hydrants within the municipality for fire protection, along with upgrades to fire and security systems on municipal properties

CAO Doug Patterson, Warden Greg Wier, Councillors Everett Baker, Beulah Malloy, Charlene Zinck and Courtney Mailman; Director of Finance Marion Fraser, Municipal Clerk Melanie Mills and Interim Municipal Clerk Jadzia Graham were sworn in as returning and assistant returning officers during the committee of the whole meeting.

Council approved a committee of the whole recommendation to provide funding for District 2 Councillor Charlene Zinck to attend The Buoys: Coastal Nova Scotia’s Annual Awards Gala, which recognizes excellence in tourism, on April 4 at the Pictou County Wellness Centre in New Glasgow.

Residents can follow the development of the municipal budget in ongoing council meetings that will culminate in the annual general meeting (AGM) on Wednesday, April 10, 2024.

Joanne Jordan, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Guysborough Journal