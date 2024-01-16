St. Pat’s in Five Points lineup of musicians performing in 2024 festival is announced

The organizers of the 42nd St. Pat’s in Five Points festival are going big for this year’s event. This year’s festival in Columbia will include the largest lineup of musical performers in event history.

More than 40 acts scheduled to perform across multiple stages and venues at the 2024 St. Pat’s in Five Points festival on March 16, organizers said Tuesday in a news release.

That includes headlining performances from Lawrence, The War and Treaty, Futurebirds, Sister Hazel and Conner Smith, according to the release.

Also, Columbia-based recording artist, producer, entrepreneur and hip-hop activist Master Splnta aka FatRat Da Czar will return as this year’s host.

“St. Pat’s in Five Points has been a cornerstone celebration in the Columbia community for more than four decades,” Five Points Association executive director Heather McDonald said in the release. “As we unveil this year’s lineup, we’re thrilled to feature an array of genres that showcase emerging talents alongside established artists, reflecting our commitment to providing a diverse and dynamic musical experience.”

St. Pat’s in Five Points is one of the largest St. Patrick’s Day festivals in the Southeast, drawing 35,000-plus people from the Columbia area and beyond.

In addition to showcasing the diverse lineup of musical acts across multiple stages the annual event also features a variety of vendors, food trucks, artisans and family-friendly attractions, including the Pot O’ Gold Playland, the Get to the Green race and the St. Pat’s Parade.

