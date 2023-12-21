St. Pete Beach City Commissioner resigns ahead of legal personal info release
The St. Pete Beach City Commission now has a new commissioner for District Four, but there are still three seats to fill. This comes as a new state law is requiring small government leaders to release personal financial information to the public. “It was a pleasure, an honor to serve on this commission…I think this is an incredibly strong commission," said Chris Marone, former St. Pete Beach City Commissioner for District Four.