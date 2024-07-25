St Pete Police arrest 6 people and recover over 100 dogs from dog fighting operation

CBC

Some dog owners say the temporary exemption Canada has received from the most onerous new U.S. rules for bringing dogs across the border doesn't go far enough and the reprieve needs to be made permanent.Earlier this month the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said that as of Aug. 1, dogs coming into the U.S. from Canada — a rabies-free country — would face the same updated restrictions being imposed on dog owners from high-risk countries. Canada pushed back, and on Tuesday th