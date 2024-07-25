St Pete Police arrest 6 people and recover over 100 dogs from dog fighting operation
105 dogs were recovered from a dog fighting ring in St Petersburg. On July 18, St. Petersburg Police said they raided two homes in St. Petersburg.
Some dog owners say the temporary exemption Canada has received from the most onerous new U.S. rules for bringing dogs across the border doesn't go far enough and the reprieve needs to be made permanent.Earlier this month the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said that as of Aug. 1, dogs coming into the U.S. from Canada — a rabies-free country — would face the same updated restrictions being imposed on dog owners from high-risk countries. Canada pushed back, and on Tuesday th
ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — A Turkish bill aimed at regulating the country's millions of stray dogs moved closer to becoming law Wednesday as animal rights advocates feared many of them would be killed or end up in neglected, overcrowded shelters.
"It kind of makes sense that dogs would learn to read our emotions... it might be helpful to them to know if there's something threatening," a researcher said
New U.S. rules, set to take effect Aug. 1, will tighten the leash on how dogs are transported into the United States as military families stationed overseas scramble to make other arrangements.
