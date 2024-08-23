St. Petersburg City Council works to restore tenant's rights
After a year of a controversial state law that removed cities of their own protections for renters, St. Pete City Council is taking a stand.
The side-by-side photos show the presidential hopefuls hosting rallies in key battleground states.
The former president live-posted along with his opponent’s speech, then called his favorite networks to rant about it
Donald Trump abruptly ended an interview near the U.S.-Mexico border in Arizona on Thursday, claiming “we’re in danger” in light of how authorities in that state have been unable to find a man who threatened to kill him.NewsNation reporter Ali Bradley, citing “the situation” in southern Arizona, couldn’t get her full question out before Trump cut things short.“Can I tell you something,” he said. “We’re in danger standing here talking, so let’s not talk any longer. No, I know about it, but they d
U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland is responding to former President Donald Trump's promise to pardon the rioters convicted in the Jan. 6 insurrection. He also warned people against contemplating future insurrections.
Clinton used his birthday to send a brutal reminder to Donald Trump, the oldest major party presidential nominee in history.
Walz’s mention of Trump’s connection to Project 2025 sent him into a nonsensical tirade
JD Vance went on a grim media marathon Wednesday night to push back on an avalanche of attacks that speakers at the Democratic National Convention sent his way.Donald Trump’s running mate sat for several TV interviews after Kamala Harris’ VP pick Tim Walz’s speech in Chicago. Walz used the speech to rattle off shots at Vance, accusing the Ohio senator of backing a Project 2025 program that will make people’s lives harder while also making digs at Vance’s background.“I had 24 kids in my high scho
The former president slammed Pennsylvania's Josh Shapiro, who spoke at the Democratic National Convention.
"Bro, we broke up with you for a reason,” the House minority leader wisecracked.
Donald Trump says he has more to lose than gain from receiving security briefings during his campaign this time around. The Republican nominee told the Daily Mail he’s refusing to sit down with security agencies this election season because he fears Joe Biden’s team will accuse him of leaking confidential information, but also because he claims to just already be in the know.It’s a break from the norm for a presidential hopeful. Non-incumbent nominees of major parties often begin receiving secur
The Trump campaign responded to Oprah Winfrey’s speech at the Democratic National Convention Wednesday by resurfacing an admiring letter she once wrote to the man she’s now urging voters to reject.In her surprise appearance in Chicago, the billionaire TV star encouraged fellow independents to join her in endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign. “Decency and respect are on the ballot in 2024,” she said to rapturous applause. “And just plain common sense—common sense tells you that Kamala
The former presidential candidate's tearful speech ended on a lighter note, as she poked fun at the Republican VP candidate's "couch controversy"
The Fox News thorn in the president's side looked back on their sparring battles amid the Democratic National Convention.
Alyssa Farah Griffin, who served under former President Donald Trump before resigning in 2020, shared an intriguing theory involving the pop star.
In an effort to recast himself as a champion of federal public lands, Tim Sheehy turned to two men who stand to do more harm than good.
Russia has devastated Ukraine with glide bombs. But a war expert said it didn't have good enough systems to avoid hitting its own assets in Kursk.
(Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump’s busiest week on the campaign trail collided with Kamala Harris’ most politically significant moment, a deliberate move by the Republican nominee to cede as little limelight as possible to his opponent.Most Read from BloombergChicago's Migrant Surge Is Stirring Trouble for Democrats in DNC Host CitySydney Central Train Station Is Now an Architectural DestinationWith Housing Costs High, Democrats Hone YIMBY MessageWith Self-Driving Vans, Hamburg Tries to Make Microtra
I took the liberty of writing a MAGA review of the DNC for Trump: 'Nobody is watching this and the enormous crowds there are TOTALLY FAKE!'
WASHINGTON (AP) — Recent polls show that Republicans are more likely than Democrats to have a favorable opinion of Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who suspended his presidential campaign on Friday and gave his support to Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump.
A French frigate was dispatched to save the crew of an oil tanker that was stranded after being attacked multiple times.