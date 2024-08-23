St. Petersburg City Council works to restore tenant's rights

The Daily Beast

Donald Trump says he has more to lose than gain from receiving security briefings during his campaign this time around. The Republican nominee told the Daily Mail he’s refusing to sit down with security agencies this election season because he fears Joe Biden’s team will accuse him of leaking confidential information, but also because he claims to just already be in the know.It’s a break from the norm for a presidential hopeful. Non-incumbent nominees of major parties often begin receiving secur