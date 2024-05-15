St. Petersburg and Clearwater see record-breaking tourism numbers
The Tampa Bay Area is seeing an increase in tourism. A new report from Visit St. Pete-Clearwater shows record-breaking tourism numbers for March. "We are all very very grateful for the tourists, we definitely need that type of help out here right now," said Jewlz Miranda, a resident of Clearwater. Miranda works at The Salty Crab on Clearwater Beach and said she's noticed an increase in the number of tourists walking through the restaurant's doors.