St. Petersburg officer-involved shooting under investigation

An officer-involved shooting in St. Petersburg is now under investigation. According to a press release, officers responded to the area of Shadyside Food Mart for reports of shots fired around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday. About five minutes later, a 911 call revealed that someone had shot into a home in the 1600 block of 40th Avenue S. The shooter was identified as Germane Small, 28. Small was seen running south and then east to the area of 1711 40th Street S. Officers chased Small on foot. That's when detectives say Small turned and fired at an officer, but missed and fired again. An officer returned fire, hitting Small in the face.