St. Petersburg Police crack down on boat safety ahead of Memorial Day
St. Pete Police are cracking down on safety this Memorial Day weekend, specifically out on the water. Sergeant Bryan Andrews along with a team of officers will be patrolling a lot more this weekend as residents and visitors hit the water for some holiday fun. "We are from Wisconsin, so it's only like 60 degrees up there right now, and to come here in almost 90-degree weather is our cup of tea," said Kim Maynard who is visiting the Tampa Bay Area.