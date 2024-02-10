St. Stephen renews deputy mayor's term

St. Stephen council has renewed Ghislaine Wheaton's term as deputy mayor for another year - though they thought the position wasn't due for a vote till the end of the term.

Wheaton, who first stepped into the deputy mayor's role in 2021, was selected by council last year after the 2022 municipal elections and local governance reform. At the Jan. 31 meeting, her appointment came up again, a requirement CAO Jeff Renaud told council came from the transition advisor during the amalgamation process.

"I wanted to avoid awkwardness, because we're talking about ourselves," Mayor Allan MacEachern told Brunswick News. "For starters, most of us thought it was the full term."

The deputy mayor fills in for the mayor when absent for council and other responsibilities, and acts as a signing authority, MacEachern said.

At the meeting, MacEachern suggested a motion to re-appoint Wheaton directly. Renaud said he understands the "difficulty" of revisiting the conversation, saying it's an issue for municipalities such as Moncton as well. He said staff could present changes to the procedural bylaw to make the position last for the full council term.

Coun. Emily Rodas said that Wheaton's council reports are "jam-packed" and it doesn't make the most sense strategically to change things.

Coun. Brian Cornish moved the motion to re-appoint Wheaton, but said that during the amalgamation process there had been discussions of alternating the position so that if the mayor, who is elected at-large, lived in either the urban Ward 2 or rural Wards 1 or 3, the deputy mayor would be a rural councillor, and asked for that to be considered when changes are made.

"My feeling on it is, I do not feel that Ward 1 and Ward 3 has the same weight as all the leadership (being) in Ward 2," he said.

MacEachern replied that the "control is right here," as in the council table.

"(It) doesn't matter if you have a deputy mayor title, a councillor title or a mayor title, the controls are here, there's four rural, four in town, and myself at large. But your point's taken," he said at the meeting.

Wheaton was first elected in 2016, which was extended by a year due to COVID, and became deputy mayor after her first re-election in 2021. A former teacher and principal in St. Stephen who lived in the rural area for many years, she says she knows a "great deal" of people who once passed through as students.

Since amalgamation, some of her duties have included representing the municipality on Southwest New Brunswick Service Commission meetings as well as liaising with neighbours in Calais, Maine, on the International Festival.

She said the first year of council was focused on priorities including amalgamating the fire service, bylaw review and community safety, and that council is meeting again to determine their priorities for the coming year. She says she's hoping to work on recruitment of doctors and specialists to the community.

MacEachern said he's been happy with Wheaton as deputy mayor. The position has "some power," he said, and he couldn't see a practical or democratic way to rotate.

"We work for the whole district, you shouldn't separate us, we should get away from that," he said.

Wheaton said she came into the meeting expecting to argue for her re-selection, and would have been "okay" had she not been picked. She said the decision on what to do rests with council.

She said she enjoys being deputy mayor, but "I just would like what's good for council."

"I'm fine and I'm good, and I will continue working the way that I feel is best for our community," she said.

Andrew Bates, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Telegraph-Journal