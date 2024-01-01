St. Tammany firefighters extinguish blaze at Slidell home
QUEBEC — As Quebec faces a worsening homelessness crisis, some politicians, including Quebec City Mayor Bruno Marchand, have suggested the solution may be a Finnish model that aims to give everyone a home. But while Finland has managed to massively reduce the number of people experiencing homelessness through its "housing first" approach, one Quebec expert said she's not sure it could be applied here, even if the provincial government was interested. "It's the right way to fight the problem of h
These nine new state laws go into effect Jan. 1.
"The guy just walked up shot my husband and threw him out of the vehicle ran him over and took our vehicle,” Karen Lopez said
"It would be great to know who the real allies are," the "Friends" star wrote of organizations and advocates he says refuse to believe victims The post David Schwimmer Calls Out Advocacy Groups That Don’t Believe Hamas Sexual Assault Survivors: ‘Where Is Their Outrage?’ appeared first on TheWrap.
An $850 security deposit Jaclyn Reinhart paid back in 2018 to rent a Saint John apartment is finally being returned to her by the province but without interest and only after she spent months fighting the landlord to prove she was entitled to the money. "It is exhausting. It was exhausting for me and I'm a fighter," Reinhart said of the effort required to reclaim her money. "Other people I'm sure would have given up a long time ago."Reinhart and her children moved into an east Saint John apartme
Visit Lauderdale, the official marketing agency of Florida's Broward County, is pushing back against the state government's conservative legislation by championing inclusivity at the 2024 Rose Parade.
Sarah Ferguson took the time on New Year's Eve to share an inspirational post with her 669k followers on Instagram, perfectly timed to ring in the start of a new year.
MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Police say a 19-year-old woman is dead after an overnight shooting outside a nightclub west of Toronto. Peel Regional Police say officers responded around 1:30 a.m. to reports of a shooting in a plaza near Dixie Road and Eglinton Avenue in Mississauga, Ont. Police spokesperson Const. Mandeep Khatra says the woman was standing on a sidewalk outside the nightclub when she was shot. He says the woman was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead. Police had not announced a
Russian courts have sentenced more than 200 Ukrainian fighters to prison terms since Moscow started its military operation in Ukraine, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said in an interview with the state RIA news agency published on Sunday. "The courts of the Russian Federation have already sentenced more than 200 representatives of Ukrainian armed formations to long terms of imprisonment for committing atrocities," Lavrov told RIA. Both sides accuse each other of committing numerous atrocities in the war that Russia started with a full-scale invasion on Ukraine in February 2022.
The teenager was pronounced dead at Primrose Hill in Camden at 11.40pm on New Year’s Eve.
The driver accused the 60-year-old woman of being a porch pirate, police say.
Two Vancouver food delivery workers are recovering from stab wounds after they subdued a suspect in a Facebook Marketplace deal gone wrong.
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon weekly newspaper has had to lay off its entire staff and halt print after 40 years because its funds were embezzled by a former employee, its editor said, in a devastating blow to a publication that serves as an important source of information in a community that, like many others nationwide, is struggling with growing gaps in local news coverage. About a week before Christmas, the Eugene Weekly found inaccuracies in its bookkeeping, editor Camilla Mortensen said.
A California man and his 10-year-old son were arrested after the boy shot and killed another child using a stolen gun he’d found in his dad’s car, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said.
Japanese public broadcaster NHK TV urged people to flee to high land or the top of a nearby building as quickly as possible.
JERUSALEM (Reuters) -One of the senior figures in Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's right-wing coalition called on Sunday for Palestinian residents of Gaza to leave the besieged enclave, making way for Israelis who could "make the desert bloom". The comments by Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, who has been excluded from the war cabinet and discussions of day-after arrangements in Gaza, appear to underscore fears in much of the Arab world that Israel wants to drive Palestinians out of land where they want to build a future state, repeating the mass dispossession of Palestinians when Israel was created in 1948.
A federal judge has ruled that he will allow Mississippi officials to move forward with creating a state-run court in part of the majority-Black capital city of Jackson, over objections from the NAACP. Attorneys for the civil rights organization had sued on behalf of several Jackson residents, saying the new court undermines democracy because local voters or local elected officials won't choose its judge or prosecutors. The new Capitol Complex Improvement District Court will have a judge appointed by the state Supreme Court chief justice and prosecutors appointed by the state attorney general — officials who are white and conservative.
The husband of 71-year-old Barbara Kruschwitz says more should have been done after his wife died to prevent a second person from falling ill.
Monstrous waves continue to wreak havoc along the California coast, where beachside communities have been facing damaging flooding and life-threatening water conditions as a series of storms makes its way onshore.
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) will enter 2024 facing fresh questions about his future atop the GOP conference after a roller coaster year. Over the past year he contended with health troubles, a challenge from the right and former President Trump becoming the favorite to be the GOP presidential nominee again. McConnell has long…