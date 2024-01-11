St. Thomas growth in overdrive with new industrial development

St. Thomas's Volkswagen buzz is getting a little competition.

The city that landed the $7 billion electric vehicle battery supply plant from the German automaker, has also seen manufacturing investment that has nothing to do with Volkswagen.

There is about 55,700 square metres (600,000 square feet) of new development taking place on 16 hectares of industrial land in the city, said Sean Dyke, chief executive of the St. Thomas economic development office.

"Almost every industry or manufacturer in St. Thomas is in some sort of growth-forward mode, and we're trying to accommodate all we can," St. Thomas Mayor Joe Preston said.

Although the latest expansion is overshadowed by the EV plant due to open n 2027, Dyke said there still could be more to come.

"There's potential for a lot more,"Dyke said. "There could be 1.5 million square feet (140,000 square metres) all said and done. There's a lot going on right now."

An announcement on Thursday is expected to detail the expansion of Amino North America, an auto parts manufacturer in St. Thomas,A part of the 55,700 square metres in new industry, he said.

Element5, which makes wood beams and panels used in construction, also is among local companies expanding operations in the new development phase.

Although Dyke couldn't put a dollar figure on the development underway, "the growth could nudge (the) overall tax rate downward over the next few years, which will result in savings for everyone across the city," he said.

Preston said last year was record-setting for the number of building permits issued in the city.

"It isn't all about Volkswagen," Preston said. "We've also had one of the most successful years we've had from a building permit point of view in 2023.

"There was a time when there was a lot of vacant industrial or manufacturing space in St. Thomas. That is no longer the case."

Brian Williams, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, London Free Press