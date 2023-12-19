St. Thomas politicians approve revised roundabout, critics unmoved

To the disappointment of a St. Thomas business owner, city council has voted unanimously to approve the installation of a roundabout at a downtown intersection where her store is located.

The submission of a petition to city council with more than 200 signatures last month opposing a roundabout at the corner of St. Catharine and Kains streets sent city officials back to the drawing board to redesign plans for the intersection, and council ruled in favour of the revised project on Dec. 11.

“So, petitions or whatever, anything like this, don't mean anything to this council whatsoever,” said Karen Rivers, owner of Dixie Dairy Bar.

St. Thomas city hall received the signed petition along with a letter from Rivers at a Nov. 6 council meeting, urging politicians to reconsider installing the roundabout, a circular, one-way intersection that slows traffic but keeps it moving.

The city updated its plan to address the owner’s concerns the roundabout would have on her business, such as parking and truck deliveries, but Rivers, who started the petition, was unmoved by the city’s proposal.

Updates to the plan addressed Rivers’s concerns by adding a 15-minute loading zone for trucks, and additional parking nearby, but she maintains a roundabout isn’t necessary for the intersection.

The city is "going to give me two parking spots. (They can) keep (the) parking spots,” Rivers said.

According to a report about the updated plan for the roundabout, the project will add six public parking spaces within walking distance of the Dixie Dairy Bar.

At the meeting Dec. 11, Coun. Jim Herbert acknowledged the petition.

“I like roundabouts, but when 200-something people say we need to take a look at it, I think we need to take a look at it,” he said.

Herbert had hoped to meet with Rivers about her concerns prior to the council meeting, but was unable to speak with her before the vote, which he ultimately voted in favour of.

On Friday, Herbert said he voted in favour because he thought the newest proposal addressed Rivers’s concerns about customer parking and a loading zone adequately.

Story continues

Rivers maintains an all-way stop is the better option for the intersection, arguing it's more effective and cheaper than a roundabout.

“Just put in a four-way stop. . . It’s not worth putting a roundabout there. (It’s) just wasting taxpayer money.”

An all-way stop would cost $360,000 and is cheaper than a roundabout by 75 per cent, but doesn’t solve two main issues at the intersection, said Daniel Koppert, manager of capital works for the city, and author of the report.

"Two major concerns in the corridor were vehicle speed and pedestrian safety, and a four-way stop actually doesn't address those concerns," Koppert said Friday.

Koppert said the petition only represents about two per cent of the roughly 8,000 cars that pass through the intersection on a daily basis and, “we typically don’t design intersections for one person.”

Although the roundabout is part of a larger construction project, the roundabout phase is projected to get underway in April, and expected to be completed by July or August 2024.

bwilliams@postmedia.com

Brian Williams, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, London Free Press