St. Thomas politicians face traffic-calming pushback – in a roundabout way

A convenience store owner in St. Thomas opposed to the installation of a roundabout she believes will be inconvenient to the longtime local business is garnering support as city officials consider other possible options.

A petition by Dixie Dairy Bar owner Karen Rivers has received about 220 signatures from people agreeing the planned circular intersection at the corner of St. Catherine and Kains streets would jeopardize the store’s operations.

“Where are my trucks going to go? How am I going to get my deliveries?” Rivers said. “I mean, am I going to have to (hand-carry) $1,000 worth of product? I mean, give me a break."

Because the front door is the point of entry for new inventory, and the store is situated on the corner of an intersection, Rivers said it’s difficult as it is for trucks to make deliveries.

Rivers purchased the Dixie Dairy Bar in 2021. But the store has been her “heart and soul” since 1999, when she began working there.

St. Thomas city hall received the signed petition along with a letter from Rivers at a Nov. 6 council meeting, urging politicians to reconsider installing the roundabout – a circular, one-way intersection that slows traffic but keeps it moving.

Council referred the petition to city staff, who are working on a report on the best option.

The intersection is now a two-way stop, and Rivers believes making the intersection a four-way stop would suffice. But a city council member who's lived in the area for more than 30 years disagrees.

“(The) status quo of what's there is not an option," said Coun. Steve Peters. "We need to do something with that intersection. I've seen accidents. I've watched near-misses. I've watched people struggle to cross the street.”

Peters said he’s supportive of roundabouts, but if “he had to consider a fallback position,” he'd be open to a four-way stop.

Tara Walker, who lives several doors down from Dixie Dairy Bar, is among those opposing the roundabout. She like Rivers believes a four-way stop is all that's needed.

Story continues

“A four-way stop would take care of the traffic issue and be a lot safer for many kids in this area,” Walker said. “There's also the issue of Dixie Dairy Bar which will be affected negatively by the roundabout. They've been here forever, (and) they should not be affected.”

Supporters of roundabouts say they offer drivers several benefits, including reducing the risk of severe collisions, such as broadside crashes, that can happen at traditional intersections. They also offer environmental benefits by allowing traffic to keep moving, thus reducing emissions from vehicles idling at stop signs or red lights.

Daniel Koppert is the manager of capital works for the City of St. Thomas. He said the circular intersections are considered whenever possible because they're "an effective form of traffic calming."

A meeting was held Tuesday night at city hall about the roundabout, but it's not clear when council will receive city staff’s report.

