Stabbing suspect was already wanted for escaping from custody, police say

A 60-year-old man has been charged over a stabbing on the south coast of Newfoundland and is now facing a slew of charges, say police.

Around 3 p.m. NT on Sunday, RCMP Bay d'Espoir officers received a report of a stabbing at a St. Alban's home, a community located on the south coast of Newfoundland.

"The victim was treated by paramedics at the scene and was transported to Central Newfoundland Regional Health Centre in Grand Falls-Windsor for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries," said a police statement released Tuesday.

The accused, a man from St. John's, was found some time later. Police said he was allegedly intoxicated.

Taking him into custody did not happen quietly.

"Upon police arrival and in response to being informed of his arrest, [the man] threw a number of objects at the police officers and resisted arrest," it said.

An officer used a Taser and police were then able to take him into custody.

The statement added that the man, who was already on parole, had escaped custody on Nov. 28.

In a recent provincial court appearance, his parole was revoked and he was remanded into custody.

He is also now facing additional charges, including aggravated assault, assaulting a police officer, resisting arrest, uttering threats, robbery with an offensive weapon, and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

The allegations have not been proven in court.

