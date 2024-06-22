Stabbing in Toronto's Allan Gardens park is being investigated as homicide: police

Toronto Police say they're investigating a fatal stabbing in the city's Allan Gardens urban park as a homicide.

Police responded to the incident on Wednesday, June 19, at approximately 12:11 a.m.

They say emergency services arrived at the scene and found a man with stab wounds.

Life-saving measures were performed, and the individual was taken to hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The victim has been identified as a 47-year-old man from Toronto.

Investigators are asking for witnesses or anyone who was in the area at the time to come forward.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 22, 2024.

The Canadian Press