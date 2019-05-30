Stacey Dooley planning to quit UK for America and wants to start a family

Stacey Dooley leaves the Village Hotel Club Watford the morning after winning the Strictly Come Dancing 2018 final. (Photo by Joe Giddens/PA Images via Getty Images)

Stacey Dooley is thinking about moving to the US and admitted she would love to start a family.

The documentary maker - who was crowned the winner of Strictly Come Dancing last year - is now dating her professional dance partner Kevin Clifton.

Dooley, 32, told Red magazine: “I love England, but I wouldn’t mind living abroad for a couple of years.

“I do love America when I’m there. I would love a family. When I was making the fascinating families series, I thought it must be a beautiful feeling to have ‘your team’. Maybe one day.”

The TV presenter - who split from her boyfriend of three years Sam Tucknott after winning the BBC dance show - was born and grew up in Luton but has travelled the world as an investigative journalist.

Dooley has insisted that her relationship with Clifton, 36, did not begin until after her split from Tucknott.

She said being at the centre of the ‘Strictly curse’ - which has seen multiple contestants on the reality show suffer relationship break-ups - could not compare to the things she had seen filming in war zones.

Dooley explained: “You have to allow people to think for themselves and you can’t pass judgement. I don’t let outsiders worry me too much, I really mean that.

“I’m in Iraq filming really remarkable women telling me they’ve lost their babies, you know? So, if somebody’s gossiping or saying they don’t like me, in the grand scheme of things, it’s really not the end of the world.”

But she admitted she can’t always ignore the haters.

She added: “I’m not going to kick off and argue with everyone but I am also not going to sit and smile like a nodding dog.

“I know who I am, I know the woman I want to be and I’m going to stick to my guns.”

Earlier this month Dooley broke her silence on her split from Tucknott after he spoke to The Sun newspaper, branding Clifton “a slippery, slimy snake”.

At the time Dooley wrote on Twitter: “There are two sides to every story.”