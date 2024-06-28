Stacey Dooley rushed off The One Show

There was unscheduled drama on The One Show on Thursday 27 June as Stacey Dooley was forced to make a speedy exit during her conversation with hosts Alex Jones and Roman Kemp.

As Stacey was speaking, Roman appeared to have a comms update via his earpiece, saying: "We can't actually keep you long. In fact I'm being told right now you're on stage in about 40 minutes and you've got a motorbike."

Stacey had to rush off set (BBC)

Stacey then laughed, saying: "That's showbiz, Roman."

The hosts made light of the incident, presenting the Strictly star and mum of one with a helmet as she thanked Roman and Alex: "See you gang!" before making a dash for it.

"Break a leg," joked presenter Alex Jones as Stacey ran off set to find her transportation.

She is currently starring in 2:22 A Ghost Story on the West End as Jenny, a new mother who is convinced her home is haunted.

She stars alongside James Buckley, Donna Air and Joe McFadden (Getty)

Like her character, Stacey is also a new mother, having welcomed mini-me red-head daughter Minnie last year with Strictly pro dancer Kevin Clifton. Speaking with HELLO! in September, Stacey said: "Becoming a mother myself I have a whole newfound respect for my own mum. It changes the dynamics.

"I have an amazing partner, a stable job, a home, no massive complications and it's still so daunting and knackering at times. My mum was a single parent before meeting my stepdad and I just have no idea how single parents do it. Actual heroes, honestly."

Stacey and Kevin welcomed Minnie in January 2023 (Instagram)

In an Instagram post, Stacey thanked her partner for "the greatest gift of all", as the couple begin to navigate their second year of parenthood.

They met in 2018 on Strictly Come Dancing, when they lifted the glitterball trophy, and confirmed their relationship not long after. The couple moved in together in 2020 and announced their pregnancy two years later.