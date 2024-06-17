Stacey Dooley's mini-me daughter Minnie surprises fans with major milestone in new video

Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton's daughter Minnie had fans saying the same thing at the weekend as the tot showed off her impressive walking skills.

In a video uploaded to Instagram by doting dad Kevin, Minnie could be seen confidently ambling along a concrete path whilst dressed in lilac trousers, a white T-shirt and a gingham sun hat. Take a look in the video below...

Alongside the clip, Kevin, 41, simply penned: "Father's Day" followed by a red heart emoji.

The adorable clip quickly prompted an inundation of surprised messages in the comments section.

Blown away by Minnie's impressive new skill, one follower penned: "Walking already, that has flown", while a second noted: "Love it! Minnie looks like she is going to be a great little explorer, following in her mum's footsteps", and a third added: "OMG your baby [is] walking already."

Loved-up couple Stacey and Kevin welcomed Minnie into the world on 10 January 2023. The couple, who crossed paths on hit BBC show Strictly Come Dancing, announced their happy family news on Instagram, with Kevin sharing a picture of an envelope addressed to 'Minnie's parents'.

His caption read: "Our daughter is here. The most beautiful thing I've ever seen. So proud of u @sjdooley. Love u Minnie, Love u Stace x."

Since welcoming their bundle of joy into the world, Stacey and Kevin have been incredibly transparent about their parenting journey.

During a candid chat with HELLO! In September last year, Stacey told us: "Becoming a mother myself I have a whole newfound respect for my own mum. It changes the dynamics."

"I have an amazing partner, a stable job, a home, no massive complications and it's still so daunting and knackering at times. My mum was a single parent before meeting my stepdad and I just have no idea how single parents do it. Actual heroes, honestly."

Musing on her experience of breastfeeding, she shared: "The lows, Urgh mastitis is hell! And it can feel so exhausting at times! The first few months I felt like a dairy cow! But my confidence grew and watching your baby grow is amazing."

Kevin and Stacey's love story

The smitten couple confirmed their relationship months after they starred on Strictly Come Dancing. They moved in together in 2020 and shared news of their pregnancy in August 2022.

Most recently, they upped sticks and relocated from London to Liverpool where they now live in a dreamy family home complete with quirky artwork and Scandi-inspired interiors.

Of their relocation, Kevin told the Liverpool ECHO: "She [Stacey] just happened to have seen something she liked and thought, 'Oh it's not too far away from my mum'. We went and had a look and the second she walked in was like, 'I love it and I can really see us living here'. It all happened really quickly and we love it."