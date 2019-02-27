Stacey Plaskett Isn’t Having Jim Jordan’s Antics During Michael Cohen’s Testimony

U.S. Virgin Islands Rep. Stacey Plaskett (D) made no effort to hide howannoyed she was with Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) amid the testimony of the formerpersonal lawyer

U.S. Virgin Islands Rep. Stacey Plaskett (D) made no effort to hide how annoyed she was with Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) amid the testimony of the former personal lawyer to President Donald Trump, Michael Cohen, who appeared before the House Committee on Oversight and Reform on Wednesday.

Throughout the morning of Cohen’s testimony, Jordan questioned Cohen loudly and sharply, even lambasting the attorney at one point as the “patsy” for the Democrats.

After the minutes-long tangent where Jordan said that, the congressman yielded his time, and Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-Md.) attempted to continue with the proceedings. But Jordan decided he was not done, insisting that he should get more time to file a “simple motion.” Cummings noted that Jordan had yielded his time and Jordan got increasingly heated, telling Cummings that he only got four minutes, while saying Cummings had seven.

At this point, Plaskett appears to ― though inaudible ― implore Cummings to go on as he planned. The moment led to an eye roll heard ’round the world.

For those asking for a Stacey Plaskett gif/video reacting to Jim Jordan... you're welcome #CohenTestimony#Cohen#MVSU_RYS19pic.twitter.com/sMfkKOSfAL — P. Takin Over For The 99 And The 2000 (@chillin662) February 27, 2019

Plaskett herself later retweeted messages sent by those on Twitter who were watching the testimony, including these below:

Rep. @StaceyPlaskett coming through with the “I wish you would…” look of every black mama with a teenager. #CohenHearing — Kenya Downs (@LiveFromKenya) February 27, 2019

@StaceyPlaskett is all of us reacting to Jim Jordan rn — Ally Moran (@allyywasliike) February 27, 2019

Outside of Plaskett’s account, many others chimed in to offer their, uh, agreement with the congresswoman’s sentiments:

Stacey Plaskett is all of us looking at Jim Jordan, the last person who should address anyone’s character pic.twitter.com/z2fKUVHwYa — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) February 27, 2019

Rep. Stacey Plaskett is all of us every time Jim Jordan speaks. #CohenHearing — nichelle fonville (@nikkitikkitaffi) February 27, 2019

Stacey Plaskett gave the “boy bye” look to Jim Jordan pic.twitter.com/usTWwiDqn8 — Erin Ashley Simon (@erinasimon) February 27, 2019

.@StaceyPlaskett is reclaiming ALL of our time with just her facial expressions. She's the Glenn Close of the #CohenHearing. pic.twitter.com/QtR3EFAlzN — Boy Culture Blog (@mattrett) February 27, 2019