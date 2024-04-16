Stacey solomon left 'gutted' as family 'say goodbye' in holiday update

(S Meddle/ITV/Shutterstock)

TV star Stacey Solomon has expressed her sadness after her "magical" family holiday came to an end on Monday.

The former X Factor contestant enjoyed a half-term Easter break in Kent with her husband Joe Swash and their adorable brood, Rex, four, Rose, two, and baby daughter Belle.

Stacey and her brood travelled to Kent for a tranquil staycation (Instagram)

Taking to Instagram at the start of the week, the 34-year-old shared a glimpse inside her holiday blues, telling fans how she had to "bribe" her family home from the caravan park.

"Gutted Easter break is over, but excited to have a tidy house for longer than five seconds & some routine back," Stacey noted on Instagram Stories, before adding in a separate post: "Time to say goodbye. The state of us [laughing face emoji]. I had to bribe our family home from the caravan park today because it's back to school tomorrow.

Joe Swash enjoyed an adorable bonding moment with his baby daughter Belle (Instagram)

"There must be some kind of stigma around holiday parks because so many of you messaged saying you couldn’t believe that’s where we'd chosen to go! Honestly I think they're THE best. I don't care what anyone says, there's just something so magical for kids about a holiday park!"

She finished by adding: "Now it's time to get us all in the bath, get that washing machine on & get ready for the school runs in the morning."

In her post, the Renovation Rescue host included a plethora of heartwarming snapshots, including a precious family photo featuring daughters Rose and Belle in matching rose gold puffer jackets.

Sisters Belle and Rose donned matching outfits (Instagram)

Elsewhere, the star, who is also a doting mother to Zachary, 16, and Leighton, 11, uploaded a touching image of her husband Joe planting a kiss on baby Belle's cheek during an indoor swimming session. In another image, Rose and Belle enjoyed another twinning moment in matching, peachy striped garments for a spot of beachcombing.

Stacey's family getaway comes after the TV host celebrated a very special milestone - her son Zachary's sixteenth birthday. Taking to Instagram on 21 March, the doting mother shared a precious black-and-white image which she captioned: "My baby boy is 16 in the morning, how is that even possible? Where have the years gone Zachy?

Loved-up couple Stacey and Joe tied the knot in 2022 (David Fisher/Shutterstock)

"As a pre-birthday celebration we are having a Friends marathon tonight waiting for Joe to come home."

Stacey welcomed Zachary aged 17 with her then-boyfriend Dean Cox. She shares Leighton with her ex-fiancé Aaron Barnham, and Rex, Rose and Belle with her husband Joe.

Joe, meanwhile, shares son Harry with his ex-partner Emma Sophocleous with the former couple parting ways shortly after their son's arrival in 2007. Lovebirds Joe and Stacey tied the knot in a fairytale wedding ceremony in July 2022.

They enjoyed a traditional Jewish ceremony in a marquee in their back garden on Sunday, before enjoying a performance by TOWIE star James Argent's The Arg Band.