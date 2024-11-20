'Our staff performed amazingly': Pella superintendent says girls wrestling coach 'talked down' student with knife
'Our staff performed amazingly': Pella superintendent says girls wrestling coach 'talked down' student with knife
'Our staff performed amazingly': Pella superintendent says girls wrestling coach 'talked down' student with knife
This is the year of Nelly Korda. She's the No. 1-ranked player in the world, she's won seven times on the LPGA so far this season and as an added bonus, she's featured in this year's Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. Korda, 26, won The Annika on Sunday to become just…
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — NHL referee Mitch Dunning was fully communicative and could move all his extremities following a violent collision with Colorado defenceman Josh Manson in Monday night's game at Philadelphia.
McIlroy said the support from his wife Erica and daughter Poppy "means the world" to him
TORONTO — Auston Matthews boarded a plane and crossed an ocean.
The Oilers are going with the nuclear option in Ottawa as they try to spark their moribund offence.
Jessica Tarlov brought up a Fox News talking point during the discussion about athletes openly supporting Trump.
Former British Open champion Brian Harman ends his season with a heavy heart as a close family friend remains in a coma from a near drowning while trying to save the golfer's 6-year-old son.
As if the New York Jets weren't already a dumpster fire this year, The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt and Dianna Russini dropped a bombshell report on Tuesday night that showed even more signs
Make room for your Week 12 adds by moving on from these droppable players.
Fantasy football analyst Sal Vetri examines the biggest risers and fallers ahead of the playoffs.
The retired NFL star discussed his household-chores routine on the latest episode of the 'New Heights' podcast, released Wednesday, Nov. 20
Lamar Jackson hates playing the Pittsburgh Steelers. This is not a reflection of the intensity of the rivalry between Balti
Sure, put Notre Dame in the playoff, but what business do the Irish have hosting a first-round game? It's seems the committee has been bamboozled.
By firing Joe Douglas on Tuesday, the Jets signaled they're done with this era. So why should New York have Aaron Rodgers hang around?
Tom Aspinall thinks UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones would have a hard time preparing for him. Aspinall (15-3 MMA, 8-1 UFC) was in attendance for Jones' successful title defense against Stipe Miocic in Saturday's UFC 309 headliner at Madison Square Garden in New…
The Bears lost in heartbreaking fashion, again. A few hours later, Jim Harbaugh made them look even worse.
Andy Reid also admitted he might’ve made this mistake with his play-calling early.
You’re waking up on Tuesday reading all that you can about the players that you should be picking up off the waiver wire as you prepare for Week 12 of fantasy foo
BOSTON (AP) — Boston coach Jim Montgomery, who led the Bruins to the greatest regular season in NHL history but never got them past the second round of the playoffs, was fired Tuesday, a day after the below-.500 team lost to last-place Columbus to extend its losing streak to three games.
For the first time all season, there's a new No. 1 in our NFL power rankings after the Chiefs lost to the Bills. But how far does Kansas City fall?