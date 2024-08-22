Staff workers hold protest outside of Kern County Animal Shelter
Latest Kern County, California and US and world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
Divers scouring the wreck of a superyacht that sank off Sicily found four bodies Wednesday, as the search continued for two more missing passengers and questions intensified about why the vessel sank so quickly.
Mike Lynch is missing alongside his teenage daughter after a superyacht sank off the coast of Sicily
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer convicted of killing George Floyd, was transferred to a federal prison in Texas almost nine months after he was stabbed in a different facility, the federal Bureau of Prisons told The Associated Press on Tuesday.
When the package was stolen, she called sheriff's deputies and showed them the tracking information. They found her mail and made two arrests.
Sarah Gonzales-McLinn spoke to The Star from prison in Topeka. She wants the governor to reduce her sentence because of the abuse that preceded her grisly crime and the ways she’s changed since.
The town manager of Palm Beach, Chief of Police, and Secret Service officials met to discuss road closures Monday morning
The Tesla driver who became notorious for violent, pipe-wielding incidents of road rage may be back on highways sooner than expected.
Jake Loy, 19, has been sentenced to four years and eight months in prison following the 2022 crash that killed his 16-year-old friends
Ukraine’s parliament on Tuesday voted to ban the Russia-linked Ukrainian Orthodox Church, a move welcomed by President Volodymyr Zelensky who said it would bolster Ukraine’s independence. Kyiv has been trying to curb religious and social links with Russia for years—a process that was accelerated by Moscow’s 2022 invasion, which the powerful Russian Orthodox Church endorsed. Read our blog to see how the day's events unfolded. (FRANCE 24 with AFP, AP, Reuters)Read more on FRANCE 24 EnglishRead als
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A former babysitter pleaded guilty to manslaughter Wednesday for the 2019 death of a man she was accused of disabling as an infant 40 years ago and was sentenced to three years in prison.
TORONTO — Toronto police say they have arrested two teens for an alleged murder and 11 other shootings that investigators have linked to what they describe a violent tow truck industry turf war.
BERLIN (AP) — A German court on Tuesday rejected an appeal by a 99-year-old woman who was convicted of being an accessory to more than 10,000 murders for her role as a secretary to the SS commander of the Nazis’ Stutthof concentration camp during World War II.
NORTH VANCOUVER, B.C. — Police in North Vancouver, B.C., say homicide investigators have been called in after a woman and a child died from falling off an apartment balcony.
Police have concluded their search for a missing 26-year-old woman at Long Lake Provincial Park, but say the investigation is still open as she hasn't been found. First responders began looking for Jashandeep Kaur on Sunday when it was reported that she went missing while kayaking at the popular park in Halifax. Halifax Regional Police "continue to investigate the matter as a missing person," according to a news release issued Wednesday. Acting public information officer Const. Paul DesRochers d
Four children were shot while they were driving around in a stolen car, Minneapolis police say The children were between 11 and 14 years old.
Three Florida residents have been arrested in connection to an apparent acid attack on a New Jersey woman who suffered burns to more than 35% of her body, according to a Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office press release obtained by CNN affiliate KYW.
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (AP) — Prosecutors have dropped charges against a man who was accused of fatally shooting a pregnant woman after she went to a suburban Kansas City mall to shop for baby clothes.
New details uncovered in the case of a missing Fredericton woman have prompted the New Brunswick RCMP to hand over the investigation to a unit typically tasked with investigating suspicious disappearances.On the third anniversary of Kari Lynn Rose Campbell's disappearance, the RCMP announced on Monday the investigation has been transferred from the Keswick RCMP detachment to its major crime unit."There were some elements and details in the investigation of the disappearance of Kari Lynn Campbell
Ellen Rachel Craig was sentenced to nine years for beating the toddler to death for failing to do her chores.
WASHINGTON (AP) — An attorney who represented the far-right Oath Keepers pleaded guilty on Wednesday to charges stemming from a mob's Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, including members of the extremist group.