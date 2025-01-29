Stage adaptation of Coraline scrapped after Neil Gaiman allegations

A stage adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s book Coraline has been scrapped following sexual misconduct allegations about the author.

Gaiman, 64, has denied the allegations and said he has “never engaged in non-consensual sexual activity with anyone. Ever”.

Co-production partners, Leeds Playhouse, Royal Lyceum Theatre Edinburgh, Birmingham Repertory Theatre, and Home Manchester, said in a joint statement: “We have decided our production of Coraline – A Musical will not proceed.

“After careful consideration, we feel it would be impossible to continue in the context of the allegations against its original author.

Writer Neil Gaiman

“Ticket holders have been contacted directly via email.”

Coraline is a dark fantasy children’s novel that tells the story of a young girl who unlocks a door into a different and unusual world.

Hollywood actress Dakota Fanning and comedians Dawn French and Jennifer Saunders were among the stars who lent their voices to a film adaptation in 2009.

The musical was due to be staged at Leeds Playhouse from April 11 to May 11 before touring to Manchester, Birmingham and Edinburgh.

In a blog post, earlier this month, the author said he had read the allegations with “horror and dismay”, following claims made by eight women against the writer in an article published by New York Magazine.

The allegations were made public in July 2024 when a Tortoise Media podcast series reported on sexual assault allegations against Gaiman by five women.

Since the allegations first surfaced, several film and TV adaptations of Gaiman’s stories have reportedly been affected, including season three of Good Omens, which he jointly wrote with Terry Pratchett, and a film of The Graveyard Book.

On Saturday, Dark Horse Comics, a publisher of Gaiman’s graphic novels and comic books, said it was no longer releasing his work.

“Confirming that the Anansi Boys comic series and collected volume have been cancelled,” the company said in a statement.

In January 2023 a police report was made in New Zealand accusing Gaiman of sexual assault.

The investigation was later dropped.