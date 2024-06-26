Staines fire: Huge blaze rips through tower block in Surrey town centre

Firefighters are tackling a large blaze in a Surrey town centre, with huge plumes of smoke seen coming from a tower block.

Surrey Fire and Rescue Service said they received a call at around 12.30pm of a fire at the Tothill Car Park on Elmsleigh Road in Staines.

Residents were asked to avoid the area and to keep their windows shut.

Firefighters said the fire was under control shortly after 2pm and all people were accounted for.

Surrey Fire and Rescue Service posted on X: “Please stay away from the area for some more time, if possible, whilst we continue our work here. Thanks to staff and partners who have supported at this incident.”

Firefighters were called to the blaze at around 12.30pm (@StainesSurreyUK)

The fire brigade said in a statement: “We received a call this afternoon around 12.30pm to a report of a fire at the former Tothill Car Park, Elmsleigh Road, Staines-upon-Thames.

“Eight pumps have been sent, the first arriving at the scene around 12.35pm.

“Crews remain at the scene tackling the fire.”

The London Fire Brigade has confirmed it was helping colleagues in Surrey deal with the fire.