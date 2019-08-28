Stamps to celebrate men's and women's cricket world cup wins

Eight stamps celebrating the men's and women's cricket world cup victories are to be released by the Royal Mail.

Four stamps for the women's team and four stamps for the men's side will mark the first time both English cricket teams have held the ICC world cup simultaneously.

The photos of the men's and the women's winning teams, from this year and 2017 respectively, will come in two miniature sheets costing £4.60 each.

They will be available from 26 September.

The men's sheet captures four moments from the team's celebrations after beating New Zealand at Lord's in what became a nail-biting final, that went to a super over.

The women's sheet contains four pictures from their 2017 win, also at Lord's, against India.

Royal Mail also decorated some of its post boxes in white, with a stylised gold cricket bat, ball and stumps, at each of the grounds that played host to the two tournaments.