StanChart Marathon organisers promise better race route experience in 2019

SINGAPORE — Organisers for this year’s Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon (SCSM) consulted with crowd management experts in a bid to deliver a better race route experience this year.

Unveiling the race routes for the first evening edition of the event, race organisers said in a media release on Friday (2 August) that they consulted experts from the Manchester Metropolitan University to design and coordinate the best possible race route experience, employing their experience from working with Abbott World Marathon Major races.

A video previewing the evening marathon route in its entirety can be seen here:

Better lighting for evening races

With the SCSM moving to the evening hours, lighting on the marathon and half-marathon race routes will be increased, providing athletes with better visibility.

There will also be twice as many volunteers as the 2018 edition, ensuring a smooth dispensation of sports drinks and other products.

The three-day event from 29 November to 1 December will feature a Kids Dash on Friday evening, the Marathon and Half Marathon on Saturday evening and conclude with the 5km and 10km categories on Sunday morning.

For the first time in the event’s 18-year history, runners from all categories will begin their race from the same start point across three different days – in front of the Formula One Pit Building.

“A lot of planning and effort has gone into this year’s race to make this an event that is for everyone – participants, family, friends, and the public,” said Geoff Meyer, managing director for The IRONMAN Group in Asia, the SCSM organising firm.

Traffic management measures

This year’s routes will also aim to minimise inconvenience to the public. Communities affected by road closures have been engaged early and way-finding signs will be put up in advance to inform the public of impending road closures, giving them ample time to plan alternative travel routes.

Routes to emergency and essential services such as hospitals will remain directly accessible throughout the three-day event. However, the public is expected to experience some inconvenience in their commute to and from the area.

Since the announcement of the evening SCSM in May, race slots for the Half Marathon have sold out, with limited entries for the Marathon category still remaining.

Registration is still open, and runners can enjoy discounted signup rates from now until 30 September.

More information is available at www.singaporemarathon.com.

Other Singapore stories:

Cabby jailed 8 weeks for causing NUS student's death at Clementi Road junction

Preetipls, brother Subhas apologise for any hurt 'unintentionally caused' by controversial rap video

Petition set up to get SNOC to reconsider selecting Soh Rui Yong for SEA Games