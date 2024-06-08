Who Is Stana Katic's Husband? All About Kris Brkljač

Stana Katic and husband Kris Brkljač wed in Croatia in 2015 and have one child together

Stana Katic may have had a TV wedding on Castle, but she’s quite private about her own marriage in real life.

While the Canadian-American actress has been with her husband, Kris Brkljač, for years, she rarely speaks publicly about their relationship. He’s only made a few red carpet appearances with her, but they’re always smiling big when they’re out and the same goes for when she posts about Brkljač on Instagram.

The Absentia star married Brkljač in Croatia on April 25, 2015, one day before she turned 37. Six years later, the pair welcomed their first child together.

Though she was discussing her onscreen Castle relationship with Entertainment Weekly when she talked about the thrill of romantic pursuits, Katic did give some insight into her personal views on love.

“I might be naively romantic, but I believe that a relationship can be just as spicy when people get together as it was in the chase,” she told the outlet in 2011.

In the early days of her 17-year run on Castle, Katic also made references to both maintaining her private life and settling down. “I love to kiss, but I don’t tell,” she told Chatelaine in 2011, adding, “I like the concept that if you’re with someone, it’s for the long term.”

On Instagram, she’s described her husband as her “hero” and “so amazing,” and called their pairing “#ElectricLove” on multiple occasions.

So who is Stana Katic’s other half? Here’s everything to know about Kris Brkljač.

He was born in Australia

As he keeps his live very private, not much is publicly known about Brkljač’s early years. He was born in Australia and lived for a time in New York City.

Brkljač has Serbian heritage like his wife

Katic was born in Canada to Serbian parents. On her now-defunct website, she described her background, writing, “My parents are Serbs from Croatia. I call us Dalmatian because that's the part of the planet that we are originally from. I have Serb, Croat and even a handful of Montenegrin family members.”

It was only fitting that she and Brkljač, who is also of Serbian descent, wed in Croatia.

He shares one child with Katic

Katic and Brkljač are proud parents.

“Happy Father's Day to all the Pappys out there, but an especially Happy Pappy’s Day to my love,” Katic wrote on Instagram in June 2022. ”Best decision I ever made was joining forces with you. We love you and are so glad we get to share this life together.”

After Katic posted the Father’s Day tribute, her rep confirmed that the two had recently welcomed a child together. “They had a baby this winter and have been enjoying the time since cocooning as a family,” the rep said in a statement to Us Weekly at the time.

Before welcoming a child of their own, the pair had an insider look at raising kids in their home, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“In the interim of this pandemic, my house was sort of ground zero for a lot of nieces and nephews. And so, other than studying permaculture, I was taking care of little children,” Katic told Starburst in 2021.



He’s been on TV

Katic may be the actor in the family, but Brkljač has also been on the small screen. The businessman made a cameo on a 2013 episode of Castle called “Death Gone Crazy.”

He is a world traveler

The Justice Society: World War II voice actress has described her Australia-born husband as “my fav'rit Travel Companion. #AdventureBuddiesForLife.”

As for Katic, her adventures have included trips to Mongolia, Peru, Argentina and India, and she founded the environmental initiative Alternative Travel Project, focused on car-free travel, in 2010.

“I try to explore someplace new each time,” the Sister Cities actress told Good Housekeeping in 2014. “It feeds the soul, and you bring that back to your everyday life.”

Brkljač has lived on a farm

In 2020, Katic told the Golden Globe Awards that she and Brkljač were spending the pandemic lockdown living on a remote, “off the grid” California property, with their extended family helping to garden and raise chickens.

Brkljač’s wife posts many Instagram pics that show off the bounties on their farm, often using the hashtag “#GrowYourOwnGrub.” It’s not clear if the couple lives on the farm year-round post-pandemic, but Katic seems to enjoy the time she’s there.



