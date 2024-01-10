’Stand-your-ground' bear bill clears first committee in state Senate

It’s being called a "stand-your-ground" bill for bears. As Florida’s population has grown, encounters with the state’s native black bears have become more common, and some say dangerous. That prompted a bill that would act as a license to kill. The Florida Senate had its first committee hearing on this legislation Wednesday after the upper chamber failed to approve a similar measure last year. It all comes as black bears have gone viral in the Sunshine State. Videos from North, Central, and even South Florida have become a staple on local news. At times — things have resulted in violence. Last year, a mama black bear was shot in Sanford as a homeowner reportedly was trying to protect a dog.