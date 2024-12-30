Stand-out names of those receiving New Year Honours including Olympic athletes, actors and community heroes

Hundreds of people are being recognised for their services to the country in this year's New Year Honours.

Here are just some of the people who earned a gong this year.

Sir Gareth Southgate is knighted for services to association football after leading England to the finals of the Euros in 2020 and 2024.

Sir Stephen Fry also receives a knighthood in recognition for his services to mental health awareness, the environment and charity.

London mayor Sir Sadiq Khan has been honoured by being knighted for political and public service, having held his role since 2016.

Beloved author Jacqueline Wilson, who created the Tracy Beaker series, has been made a Dame Grand Cross (GBE) for services to literature.

Television presenter Alan Titchmarsh becomes a CBE while Scottish journalist Jackie Bird is made an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE).

Nobel Prize-winning novelist Sir Kazuo Ishiguro is made a Companion of Honour for services to literature while author Robert Harris becomes a CBE.

Lee Castleton, Josephine Hamilton, Christopher David Head, Dr Kay Catherine Sheila Hilary Linnell, Seema Misra, Richard Gresham Haley all receive honours for their work on behalf of wrongfully convicted subpostmasters following the Horizon scandal.

In sport, twenty-two-year-old Keely Hodgkinson earns an MBE after claiming gold in the 800m at the Olympics and becoming the sixth fastest woman in history at the distance.

Two-time Olympic champion Tom Pidcock is made an OBE after winning gold in mountain biking, while Paralympian Hannah Cockroft becomes a CBE after coming first in the T34 100m and 800m.

Swimmers Duncan Scott (OBE) and William Ellard (MBE), sailor Ellie Aldridge (MBE), swimmer William Ellard and rowers Lola Anderson, Hannah Scott, Lauren Henry, Emily Craig, Dr Imogen Grant and Georgie Brayshaw, Gregg Stevenson (all MBE), fencer Dimitri Coutya (MBE) are all honoured after their gold medals at the Games.

Paratriathlete David Ellis (MBE), shotputter Sabrina Fortune, athlete Katarina Johnson-Thompson, archer Nathan MacQueen, gymnast Bryony Page and cyclists Sophie Capewell, Sophie Unwin, Finley Graham, Dannielle Khan and Elizabeth Jordan are all made MBEs.

Olympic and Paralympic champions Helen Glover, Samantha Kinghorn, Lauren Rowles, Alice Tai, Dina Asher-Smith and Jaco van Gass are also all made OBEs, while Stephen Clegg is made an MBE.

The former captain of the Northern Ireland women's football team, Marissa Callaghan, has been made an MBE.

Former Masterchef and Through The Keyhole presenter Loyd Grossman is awarded a knighthood.

Actresses Carey Mulligan, Sarah Lancashire and Coronation Street star Anne Reid become Commanders of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) for services to drama, while Desmond's star Carmen Munroe is made a Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire (DBE).

Actor Eddie Marsan, Inspector Morse and Lewis actor Kevin Whately and Bafta-winning actress Anne-Marie Duff are made OBEs.

Radio and TV presenter and former Popstars winner Myleene Klass, Radio presenter and DJ Steve Lamacq and former Doctor Who star Tom Baker are made MBEs.

Costume designer Sandy Powell, meanwhile, is made a CBE.

Former F1 driver and broadcaster Martin Brundle has become an OBE and former Scotland and Liverpool footballer Alan Hansen is made an MBE.

Labour MP Emily Thornberry becomes a dame and former West Midlands mayor Andy Street is knighted.

Carole Gould and Julie Devey, co-founders of Killed Women, are made OBEs for their campaigning work for women murdered in their homes.

Cancer fundraiser Ivan Black is made an MBE after raising more than £700,000 over his lifetime.

18-year-old cancer survivor Mikayla Beames, the joint youngest on the list, is awarded a British Empire Medal after founding her cancer charity.

Shipwreck hunter David Mearns, who has discovered 29 shipwrecks over his career, is made an OBE.

Joeli Brearley, founder of parents' rights group Pregnant Then Screwed, is made an MBE.

Nathaniel Dye, a music teacher who was diagnosed with terminal cancer in 2023, has said he hopes being made an MBE will be a "springboard" for his campaigning work.

Eric Brown, 78, is made an MBE for his campaigning work for victims of terrorism after founding the South East Fermanagh Foundation.

Also awarded an MBE is retired solicitor Gordon Hay, who was given the honour for services to the promotion of the Doric language, which is spoken in northeast Scotland.

He spent 17 years translating the New Testament and then the Old Testament into Doric, the first time the whole text has ever been changed into any variant of the Scots language.

The oldest person on the list is 103-year-old World War Two Mosquito pilot Colin Bell, who is given a British Empire Medal (BEM) for charitable fundraising and public speaking.

The King's GP Dr Douglas Glass and his physician Professor Richard Leach have also been recognised for their service to the Royal Family, with Dr Glass being appointed a Commander and Prof Leach being made a Lieutenant of the RVO.

Another to be knighted is head of MI5 Ken McCallum.

More than 1,200 people from across the UK received honours in the latest list.

Women make up 49% of those honoured, with 12% of recipients from ethnic minority backgrounds.

3% of people on the list identify as LGBT, 15% have disabilities or long-term health conditions and 33% are from lower socio-economic backgrounds.