Standoff with man stretches into several hours as evacuations ordered, Sacramento police say
A standoff with a man accused of wielding a gun stretched into its eighth hour Monday as Sacramento police officers worked to resolve the incident.
Officers were called about 2:15 a.m. to the 8200 block of Essen Way for reports of a man holed up in a home with a gun, police said on social media. Residents of the Valley Hi / North Laguna neighborhood reported to police the man jumped through their fences while carrying a weapon, according to archived audio dispatches reviewed by The Sacramento Bee.
Police evacuated homes and called for others to shelter in place as the standoff continued at 10:30 a.m. It was unclear why the man engaged in the standoff.
The SWAT team and crisis negotiators were called to the scene, police said.
The suspect still has not surrendered. In an effort to safely bring this incident to a peaceful resolution, SWAT and Crisis Negotiators have responded. https://t.co/s9OmOT2JW0
