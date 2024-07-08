Standoff with man stretches into several hours as evacuations ordered, Sacramento police say

A standoff with a man accused of wielding a gun stretched into its eighth hour Monday as Sacramento police officers worked to resolve the incident.

Officers were called about 2:15 a.m. to the 8200 block of Essen Way for reports of a man holed up in a home with a gun, police said on social media. Residents of the Valley Hi / North Laguna neighborhood reported to police the man jumped through their fences while carrying a weapon, according to archived audio dispatches reviewed by The Sacramento Bee.

Police evacuated homes and called for others to shelter in place as the standoff continued at 10:30 a.m. It was unclear why the man engaged in the standoff.

The SWAT team and crisis negotiators were called to the scene, police said.