Stanley Cup takes dip in Atlantic Ocean

Local Journalism Initiative

If you’re looking for real estate on Lake Huron, you’ll have to dip deep into your wallet to score an NHL star's beachside property. A 13-acre Goderich-area estate owned by Stanley Cup champion Ryan O'Rielly, now with the Nashville Predators, is on the market for $7.9 million, a figure that broker Greg Dodds says makes it stand alone in the region. “I think the highest price listing we've seen is almost half of this on the lake, so there's just nothing to compare it to around here,” said Doods o