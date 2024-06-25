Stanley Cup takes dip in Atlantic Ocean
Florida Panthers players and fans have been busy partying hard Tuesday morning less than 24 hours after the team won their first title in the team's 30-year history.
Florida Panthers players and fans have been busy partying hard Tuesday morning less than 24 hours after the team won their first title in the team's 30-year history.
‘You missed the shot’
SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Paul Maurice was once the last player picked in the NHL draft. An afterthought, almost. He never made it to the league as a player. And there were many times when he wondered if his name would ever be on the Stanley Cup.
The Florida Panthers and Edmonton Oilers will play in a winner-take-all Game 7 on Monday. Predictions, odds and how to watch.
Connor McDavid won the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP on Monday night despite Edmonton’s Stanley Cup Final loss to Florida, a nod to one of the greatest postseason performances in NHL history. McDavid, who was held without a point the final two games of the final, still led all playoff scorers with 42 points, five shy of the record of 47 set by Wayne Gretzky in 1985. “It’s an honor with the names on that trophy, but yeah,” McDavid said.
If you’re looking for real estate on Lake Huron, you’ll have to dip deep into your wallet to score an NHL star's beachside property. A 13-acre Goderich-area estate owned by Stanley Cup champion Ryan O'Rielly, now with the Nashville Predators, is on the market for $7.9 million, a figure that broker Greg Dodds says makes it stand alone in the region. “I think the highest price listing we've seen is almost half of this on the lake, so there's just nothing to compare it to around here,” said Doods o
BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Bruins traded 2023 Vezina Trophy winning goaltender Linus Ullmark to the Ottawa Senators on Monday in exchange for the Senators' 2024 first-round draft pick, forward Mark Kastelic and goaltender Joonas Korpisalo.
Ted Scott is living large.
TORONTO — Marc Savard was hired by the Toronto Maple Leafs as an assistant coach on Sunday.
England have qualified for the last 16 of Euro 2024 after results on Monday night ensured they would finish the group stage as one of the best-performing third-place sides at a minimum.The Three Lions...
EDMONTON — Oh, rats.
MUNICH (AP) — Danish soccer officials will seek out the fans who unfurled an offensive banner in the match against England and get them to pay the fine it has been hit with by UEFA.
Her coach looked visibly shocked by her press conference response.
‘I never thought I’d be in this position,’ Kulikov said. ‘Lifting the Cup feels like lifting all the weight off my shoulders.’
John Force, the 16-time NHRA Funny Car champion, was involved in a fiery crash during the first round of eliminations at Virginia Motorsports Park.
New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby has declined his player option for the 2024-25 NBA season, choosing to enter unrestricted free agency as one of the most intriguing players on the market.
A wild scene unfolded late Sunday at the 2024 Travelers Championship.
Drones, but louder.
DETROIT (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies turned a rare third-inning triple play to snuff out a possible Detroit Tigers rally on Monday night.
Premier League champions Manchester City are poised for yet another significant cash boost through the activation of a sell-on clause, as detailed in a new report.It is an approach that many supporter...
CROMWELL, Conn. (AP) — Six climate protesters stormed the 18th green while the leaders were lining up their putts for the final hole of regulation at the PGA Tour's Travelers Championship on Sunday, spraying smoke and powder and delaying the finish for about five minutes.