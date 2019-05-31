Star 2020 WR recruit Fleming picks Buckeyes

The top wide receiver recruit in the Class of 2020 has committed to the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Julian Fleming made the announcement on social media Friday morning, choosing the Buckeyes over Alabama, Clemson, Georgia and Penn State.

"For a while, I thought I was going to Penn State, then for a while I thought I was going to Clemson, and then I just finally settled down and figured it out," Fleming said, per ESPN. "It was just the at-home feeling and their players. (Ohio State) puts their players first and all my visits there, I had countless hours with all the players, so I really got the college vibe right away."

Fleming is a 6-foot-2 wideout at Southern Columbia High School in Catawissa, Pa., and is listed as the sixth overall prospect and top receiver in the 247Sports composite rankings for the Class of 2020.

He had 78 catches for 1,524 yards and 22 touchdowns as a junior.

The Buckeyes' receiving corps is expected to be led this season by seniors K.J. Hill, Austin Mack and Binjimen Victor.

"I'm definitely going to try right away because they'll only have a couple solidified spots," Fleming said.

"They lost three receivers this year; they'll probably lose one or two next year. I'm hoping to go make an immediate impact. That's always the goal, but if anything happens, I'm just going to try to work my way up."

--Field Level Media