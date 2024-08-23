From star athlete to owning his own business and giving back to the community

SWNS

An A&E doctor has revealed the five things he would never do - including riding a motorbike and eating leftover food that's been out too long. Arthur Joustra, 25, started working as an A&E doctor at Queens Medical Centre, Nottingham in June, 2022 and has seen his fair share of illness and injuries. Arthur has fixed injuries people have sustained while cycling without a helmet or while using power tools without eye protection. He has shared his list of activities he'd avoid at all costs - to prevent having to see a doctor if things went wrong. His list includes not going abroad for surgery, avoiding climbing in inappropriate footwear and steering clear of drugs.