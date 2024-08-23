From star athlete to owning his own business and giving back to the community
Neglecting this area of your body can come with painful consequences the older you get.
With a COVID resurgence on the horizon, Dr. Iris Gorfinkel shares insights on new vaccines possibly headed to Canada and how they differ from previous ones. Plus, find out why your daily caffeine fix might be doing more harm than good, and why our ability to handle caffeine changes dramatically as we age.
In the 18 months after Francine Milano was diagnosed with a recurrence of the ovarian cancer she thought she’d beaten 20 years ago, she traveled twice from her home in Pennsylvania to Vermont. She went not to ski, hike, or leaf-peep, but to arrange to die.
The 'Blink Twice' star shared that he needed a doctor to administer “a shot in the butt to make it all okay”
Tim Spector used to have orange juice and granola for breakfast. Now, he eats a more gut-healthy combination, including yogurt.
Do you have to say a fond farewell to your favourite ham sarnie or bacon butty? An expert sets the record straight
The number of recorded vape spiking incidents has quadrupled since 2022, according to recent figures.
Whether it's loose cords and too many screens or outdated furniture and unfinished projects, common stressors pervade the living room, therapists say.
A new study suggests a possible link between regularly consuming red and processed meats and the chronic disease.
A staggering 4 million Brits wear their gym clothes seven or more times before giving them a wash, a survey reveals.
Bailey Hamor begged for help with his mental illness before he was arrested, according to family members and police reports.
On Thursday, the FDA approved new updated COVID vaccines for this fall, targeting new strains to give better protection against the virus.
Anderson suffered a cardiac arrest after contracting sepsis following a stillbirth. Now her death is drawing attention to the Black maternal mortality criss.
The COVID-19 summer wave 2024 is still ongoing. Here’s what infectious disease doctors say could be next, and how to best protect against the latest variants.
The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control reported 19 cases of Oropouche virus in Germany, Italy, and Spain, raising concerns about its spread.
An A&E doctor has revealed the five things he would never do - including riding a motorbike and eating leftover food that's been out too long. Arthur Joustra, 25, started working as an A&E doctor at Queens Medical Centre, Nottingham in June, 2022 and has seen his fair share of illness and injuries. Arthur has fixed injuries people have sustained while cycling without a helmet or while using power tools without eye protection. He has shared his list of activities he'd avoid at all costs - to prevent having to see a doctor if things went wrong. His list includes not going abroad for surgery, avoiding climbing in inappropriate footwear and steering clear of drugs.
"We are in serious trouble...and buying LED bulbs for your house won't fix it."
New Brunswick has declared a provincewide whooping cough outbreak, two months after an outbreak was initially declared on the Acadian Peninsula."We are expanding this outbreak to the entire province due to a higher number of cases of whooping cough than usual in multiple health regions," Dr. Yves Léger, acting chief medical officer of health, said in a statement late Thursday afternoon.A total of 141 cases have been confirmed so far, compared to the five-year average of 34 cases annually, accord
The family of a man who died waiting for care at the Fredericton hospital's emergency department two years ago is suing health-care providers for negligence over his death, alleging "reckless and outrageous acts and omissions" in his care and treatment.Susan Mesheau of Fredericton, executor of the estate of her brother Darrell Mesheau, has filed a notice of action against Horizon Health Network and two nurses.Darrell Mesheau, 78, spent about seven hours in the waiting room of the Dr. Everett Cha
WARNING: This story references actions deemed as sexual abuse by the dental profession's regulatory college.A former London, Ont. dentist whose licence was revoked last month for having sexual interactions with a female patient is being sued by her for $2.15 million on allegations of sexual assault and medical malpractice.The lawsuit, filed in November 2022 in the Ontario Superior Court of Justice in Toronto, names Brock Rondeau and his dentistry corporation as defendants and the plaintiff is re