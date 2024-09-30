Star Moves: George Clooney and Melanie Griffith Sell L.A. Estates, While Bhad Bhabie Lists on Both Coasts

This week in celebrity real estate transactions, George Clooney sold his longtime estate to Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey, Melanie Griffith parted ways with a Spanish-style villa she’s owned since 2019, and Bhad Bhabie has two homes up for grabs.

After nearly three decades of ownership, George Clooney has officially offloaded the Los Angeles estate he acquired in 1995 for $2.2 million shortly after nabbing a starring role in the TV show ER. According to online reports, the buyers are model Olivia Culpo and her San Francisco 49ers husband Christian McCaffrey, who picked up the nearly 3.2-acre spread for $14.5 million. Formerly occupied by Fleetwood Mac’s Stevie Nicks and extensively remodeled by the actor during his tenure, the couple’s new digs in Studio City’s lush Fryman Canyon neighborhood feature a 7,000-square-foot main home with six bedrooms, plus several guesthouses, a pool, and a tennis court. Clooney, who is currently starring in the film Wolfs alongside Brad Pitt, and his wife Amal still own homes in New York, Italy, and France, while Culpo maintains a $3.5 million mansion in L.A.’s Encino enclave.

Meanwhile, over in Hollywood Hills, Melanie Griffith has quietly let go of her Spanish-style villa near the Sunset Strip in an off-market deal for $4.7 million. Purchased by the Oscar-nominated actress in spring 2019 for $3.7 million and owned at one time by TMZ’s Harvey Levin, the gated two-story abode has almost 3,000 square feet highlighted by a step-down living room sporting a stone fireplace, a kitchen equipped with Viking appliances, and a primary suite with a spa-like bath. Sliding glass doors open the family and formal dining rooms to the private backyard, which contains a pool and spa. Griffith does not appear to be leaving L.A.; records show she recently dropped $4.3 million on a vintage Spanish Colonial-Revival home in a famously celeb-packed neighborhood in the foothills above Hollywood.

Bhad Bhabie has multimillion-dollar homes in both California and Florida (above) up for sale.

And on the heels of listing a contemporary mansion in her home state of Florida for $7.4 million, multimillionaire rapper and internet celeb Bhad Bhabie—born Danielle Bregoli—is also hoping to cash out on her part-time residence in L.A’s suburban San Fernando Valley, hoisting it up for sale at a speck under $3.5 million. The ranch-style spread in Woodland Hills offers about 3,700 square feet boasting a luxe fireside primary suite and an open-concept great room with a living/dining area connected to a kitchen. Far more impressive, though, is the 21-year-old OnlyFans phenom’s 9,300-square-foot all-white mansion in Palm Beach County’s Boca Raton community, which comes complete with a media room, a resort-style pool and spa, and a separate guesthouse.

