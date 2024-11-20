Star reveals final episode of Gavin and Stacey will be 'film-length'

Gavin and Stacey star Larry Lamb has dropped a few more nuggets as to what fans can expect as they continue to count down the days until the new special airs on Christmas Day.

The 77-year-old actor - who has played Gavin’s dad Mick Shipman since the first episode aired in 2007 - has revealed that the run-time will be one and a half hours, describing it as “film-length”.

He also said that the latest instalment - which creators Ruth Jones and James Corden insist will be the last - should prove a “funny” yet “moving” watch.

Speaking to The Standard, he said: “All the way through, there’s such funny and such moving stuff in it. Of course, because it’s an hour and a half so it’s like a film-length thing, nobody is in every bit of it.

“So there are bits that you’re in and there are bits that you aren’t in. All I’ve done is read the whole script, I know the whole story but I’ve not seen lots of it because I’ve only seen the bits that I’m in.”

The highly-anticipated Gavin and Stacey special will air on Christmas Day (PA Media)

Despite not having been present for the entire filming process, he’s adamant that “not one letter of any one word” of the script was changed.

“That’s it. You do it the way that it’s written because they would have spent months putting that thing together. You know, figuring out and refining little bits and pieces.

“I’m looking forward to seeing the way it comes out on film and watching it with my family because I’ve had to keep it from all of them for the best part of a year now.”

During his interview with The Standard, the former I’m A Celebrity campmate made several jokes about his “advanced” age and impending 80th birthday.

While ruling out anything dramatic such as jumping out of a plane to mark the milestone, the Edmonton-born star said he’s determined to stay active and “keep up the schedule”, which for him includes “a swim first thing in the morning and getting on my bike and going for a bike ride.”

James Corden and Ruth Jones holding a script for Gavin and Stacey: The Finale (PA Media)

However, he was insistent that there was no chance of him slowing down either, with plenty of work to keep him busy.

Next year will see him release a novel which he hopes will hit shelves in March.

“It’s a kind of a tribute to all of the people that work behind the camera that I have worked with over the years,” Lamb - who will celebrate 50 years as an actor in December - revealed.

“It’s all about a film crew that goes off to the Caribbean to make a little film. It all goes wrong and then they have to deal with it which is what happens in that game.

“They are kind of like the unsung heroes, they’re the people who get up every day, go out and make movies, television or theatre. They are the ones that I kind of relate to because that’s the world I came from, the world where people go out and work, you know, do a job.”

Larry Lamb helped to serve pints of milk at a special pop-up pub in Somerset (Matthew Horwood/PinPep)

Adding: “It’s my little thank you to all of the people that I’ve worked with behind the camera.”

He has also recently teamed with dairy company Yeo Valley Organic to shine a light on people returning to cow’s milk after years of experimenting with plant-based alternatives.

It follows research which revealed 82 per cent of Brits have been re-embracing the white stuff, citing flavour (35 per cent), health benefits (27 per cent) and lack of processing (16 per cent) as some of the main factors for the switch.

Lamb, whose son George is an organic farmer, thinks it’s a great thing, saying: “As I’ve gotten older, just the concept of drinking a big glass of cold milk from the fridge, I don’t do that, I drink healthy lemony water, that sort of thing. But to taste a pint of lovely cold milk was a real buzz.”

He also helped to serve pints of milk at a pop-up pub that saw local boozer The New Inn in Blagdon, Somerset temporarily renamed The Moo Inn.

Larry Lamb partnered with Yeo Valley Organic to celebrate the craftsmanship that goes into creating the great taste of organic dairy milk, as Brit’s ‘moo-merang’ back to dairy after trying alternatives. Yeo Valley Organic Milk can be found in all major UK supermarkets.