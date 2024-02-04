All-star Sayles, Lions agree to two-year extension

VANCOUVER — The B.C. Lions confirmed Saturday that American defensive back Marcus Sayles has signed a two-year extension.

The two-time CFL all-star was eligible to become a free agent on Feb. 13.

The 29-year-old Sayles returns for a fourth season with the Lions after an impressive 2023 campaign in which he recorded 38 defensive tackles, three tackles for loss, one fumble recovery and seven pass breakups in 18 regular-season games.

He added another seven tackles in two playoff contests and an interception in the West Division 41-30 semifinal win over the Calgary Stampeders.

Sayles enjoyed a career year in 2022, recording 68 defensive tackles and four interceptions, one of which was returned for a touchdown in a victory against Winnipeg on Oct. 15. He went on to record an interception in the West Division Final at Winnipeg and earned both CFL and West Division all-star selections.

The versatile defender joined the Lions as a free agent in 2021 and would go on to suit up at both halfback and linebacker that season while racking up 52 defensive tackles, a pair of interceptions and a forced fumble in 13 contests.

Sayles began his CFL career with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers from 2018-19, earning a West all-star nod in his first season and a championship ring to cap off 2019 after recording a game-high six defensive tackles in the 107th Grey Cup win over Hamilton.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 3, 2024.

The Canadian Press