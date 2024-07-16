Star speaks about 'distressing' Strictly incidents

TV star Zara McDermott has said she was involved in incidents in the Strictly Come Dancing training room that she now finds "incredibly distressing" to watch back, following the news that her dance partner Graziano Di Prima has left the show.

On Saturday, the BBC confirmed that Di Prima was "no longer a part of the line-up of professional dancers for the upcoming series".

He said he "deeply regrets" the events leading up to his departure and acknowledged that his "intense passion and determination to win might have affected my training regime".

Now, former Love Island star and documentary maker McDermott has posted her own statement, saying she had "wrestled with the fear of opening up" about her experiences.

"I was scared about public backlash, I was scared about my future, I was scared of victim shaming," she said.

But she said she had recently "gained the strength to face these fears" and speak about her experiences to BBC managers.

"I felt it was right that I post something regarding the recent media reports," she posted on her Instagram stories on Tuesday.

She said she "fully understood the level of commitment and hard work that Strictly was going to be and I dedicated everything to it".

"I am a resilient person and I was fully prepared to put in whatever it took," she added.

"And so much of my Strictly experience was everything I could have dreamt of. The entire production team and everyone behind the scenes as well as my fellow contestants were so amazing to work with.

"However, my experience inside the training room was very different. Reports have been made about my treatment on the show and there were witnesses to some events, as well as videos of particular incidents which are incredibly distressing to watch."

McDermott appeared with Di Prima on last year's series of the BBC One show.

She added: "After a lot of conversations with those I love, I've gained the strength to face these fears, and when I was asked to speak to the BBC, I spoke candidly about my time on the show.

"The culture within our society makes it difficult for people to speak up, especially in a world where social media opinions and voices are so loud. This is something I've seen through working with countless women on my documentaries.

"I would like to thank the BBC & BBC Studios for their swift action and incredibly high level of support, as well as everyone who has reached out to me - it really truly means a lot."

In his statement on Saturday, Di Prima said: "I deeply regret the events that led to my departure from Strictly.

"My intense passion and determination to win might have affected my training regime.

"Respecting the BBC HR process, I understand it's best for the show that I step away.

"While there are aspects of this story involving external influences that I can't discuss at this time, I remain committed to being strong for my family and friends."

He'd previously rejected allegations his behaviour was "abusive or threatening" and said he is "co-operating fully" with the BBC investigation.

In his statement at the weekend, he added: "I wish the Strictly family and the BBC nothing but success in the future.

"I also want to thank everyone who has supported my career, both professionally and personally.

"When the time is right, I will share my story."

On Tuesday, a BBC source said no complaints were made against Di Prima during last year’s series of Strictly.

They said a producer who attended a rehearsal did ask Di Prima to be more considerate with his training, and that the matter was resolved at the time to everyone’s satisfaction.

On Saturday, a BBC spokesperson said: "We can confirm that Graziano Di Prima is no longer a part of the line-up of professional dancers for the upcoming series of Strictly Come Dancing.

"While we would never comment on individual cases, it is well-known that the BBC has established robust duty of care procedures, and if issues are raised we will always take them seriously and act swiftly as appropriate."

Di Prima's departure comes after another professional dancer, Giovanni Pernice, left the show following reports about his teaching methods on the show.

Pernice has rejected "any suggestion of abusive or threatening behaviour".