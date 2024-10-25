At star-studded Georgia rally, Harris and Obama push early voting

STORY: With the U.S. presidential election just a week and a half out, Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris and her Republican rival Donald Trump continued their respective campaign blitzes across swing states on Thursday.

Harris held her largest political rally yet in city of Clarkston in Georgia, one of seven battleground states that will likely decide who wins the presidency on November 5.

Rock legend Bruce Springsteen, film director Spike Lee, and former President Barack Obama, were among the high-profile Harris endorsers that took part.

They, along with Harris, urged the crowd of some 20,000 to take advantage of early voting, and to reject Trump.

“What I cannot understand is why anybody would think that Donald Trump will shake things up in a way that is good for you because there is absolutely no evidence that this man thinks about anybody but himself.”

After an initial bump in the polls after launching her campaign in late July, Harris' lead has since evaporated in key swing states.

The latest polls in Georgia now show Trump with a slight lead, but Harris campaign officials say they remain confident the state is still in play.

Thursday’s rally represented the latest attempt by her campaign to capitalize on the backing of celebrities to mobilize voters in the closing days of a tight election race.

On Friday, she is set to appear with Beyonce in Houston.

Meanwhile, Trump on Thursday evening held a rally on the Arizona State University campus in Tempe, Arizona.

Maricopa County, where Tempe is located, narrowly went for Biden over Trump in the 2020 election and remains one of the fiercest battlegrounds in the country.

“What she's done and what he's done is ...crooked Joe and Kamala, what a combination, worse combination in the history of our country."

Trump took shots at his customary list of targets, criticizing Biden and Harris' competence.

He also made false claims about immigrants and a spike in violent crime.

Studies show immigrants are not more likely to engage in criminality.

“And we will put these vicious and bloodthirsty criminals in jail, or we'll kick them the hell out of our country as fast as we can."

More than 30 million voters have already cast their ballots as of Thursday evening, according to tracking data from the Election Lab at the University of Florida.

More than 13 million of those votes were in person, with more than 17 million by mail ballot, according to the data.