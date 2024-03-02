Star-Telegram staff members honored in national sports journalism contest

The Star-Telegram gained national recognition in the annual Associated Press Sports Editors (APSE) contest during judging recently completed in St. Petersburg, Fla.

The Star-Telegram won six honors in the contest, which includes sports coverage in 2023.

Sports editors and journalists throughout the country voted on top-10 placements in various writing, website, print newspaper and photography categories, which were split into four divisions based on newspaper circulation or digital readership size. The Star-Telegram competed is in the C Division with other metros like The (Memphis) Commercial Appeal, The (Columbia, S.C) State and the Green Bay Press-Gazette.

Photographer Chris Torres won two awards. He placed in the Top 10 for his action photo of the Dallas Cowboys’ Jake Ferguson hurdling a defender during a game. He also placed in the Top 10 in the feature photo category for his photo of Adolis Garcia’s reaction after his postseason home run during the Texas Rangers’ World Series run.

Clarence Hill was tabbed in the breaking news category for his story on Ezekiel Elliott’s departure from the Dallas Cowboys.

Steven Johnson was honored in the beat category for his portfolio of work on covering the TCU athletic program.

The Star-Telegram was also honored in the event category for its work covering TCU’s loss to Georgia in the college football championship game. Columnist Mac Engel, beat writer Johnson, photographers Amanda McCoy and Madeleine Cook and sports editor Dave Ammenheuser provided coverage on the scene at SoFi Stadium, while many staff members also provided coverage on the TCU campus and around Fort Worth.

Finally, the Star-Telegram received an honorable mention (just outside of the Top 10) for its portfolio entry of its digital coverage which included staff videos, photo galleries, its weekly “Cowboys Overtime” show, its digital website at star-telegram.com and its presence on social media.

The six APSE awards are the most the Star-Telegram has won in the contest in more than a decade.

A final 1-10 ranking will be released later this spring. The winners will be recognized at the APSE annual conference which will be held in June in Charlotte.