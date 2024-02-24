Star Trek: Discovery final season trailer promises emotional goodbye

Paramount

The second trailer for the fifth and final season of spinoff Star Trek: Discovery has promised an emotional goodbye to the crew of the USS Discovery.

Set 10 years before the events of Star Trek: The Original Series, Discovery follows Sonequa Martin-Green as Captain Michael Burnham, after she starts a war between the United Federation of Planets and the Klingon Empire and becomes eventual captain of the titular USS ship.

With a release date for the final season confirmed earlier this month, a second trailer has landed – and it looks like it's going to be an emotional affair.



In the latest trailer (available to watch above), Captain Burnham can be heard saying: "It has been a hell of a journey. But everything ends someday." Other characters chime in with their own poignant takes on what it means to be part of the Discovery's crew, before Burnham asks: "Last dance?"

There's some classic Star Trek action previewed (lots of phaser blasts and explosions), with one of the universe's "greatest powers ever known" up for grabs that could be "dangerous in the wrong hands".

In the trailer's final moments, the crew are seen embracing each other, with another voiceover from Burnham, this time saying: "My crew. My family I found in Star Fleet. We made a pretty good team."



The spin-off's ensemble cast has also featured Doug Jones, Shazad Latif, Michelle Yeoh, Anthony Rapp, Mary Wiseman, Jason Isaacs, Wilson Cruz, Anson Mount, David Ajala, Rachael Ancheril, Blu del Barrio and Tig Notaro over its four existing seasons.



Martin-Green has previously opened up about experiencing a "kaleidoscope of emotions" upon learning of the show's ending.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, she said: "My reaction when I heard Star Trek was ending – well, Star Trek: Discovery... man, it was a kaleidoscope of emotions.

"There was definitely the bittersweetness, but then there was this really powerful sense of peace as well because of what we did, what we created, and what we were all able to be a part of. So, yeah, bitter and sweet, but peaceful at the same time."

Star Trek: Discovery seasons 1-4 are streaming on Paramount+. A fifth and final season will premiere with two episodes on April 4, 2024.



