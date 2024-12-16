‘Star Trek: The Next Generation’ Star Jill Jacobson Dies at 70

Actress Jill Jacobson, a veteran of the Star Trek universe and several other hit TV shows, has died following a long illness, her friend Dan Harary told The Hollywood Reporter Sunday. She was 70.

Harary said she passed away on Dec. 8 at Cedars-Sinai’s Culver West Health Center following a battle with an undisclosed illness.

“She will be deeply missed by numerous relatives, friends and her beloved dogs, Benny and Kowalski,” Harary told the outlet.

Jacobson appeared on Star Trek: The Next Generation in 1989 as Vanessa and then again on Star Trek: Deep Space Nine in 1996 as Aroya. She also is known for her role as private detective Erin Jones in CBS’ Falcon Crest, a soap opera about an affluent California wine family.

The actress also played Larue Wilson on The New Gidget, a sequel to the 1960s ABC sitcom starring Sally Field.

“Jill’s comic timing was brilliant,” Caryn Richman, a co-star of Jacobson’s on The New Gidget told The Hollywood Reporter. “And her enthusiasm and love of life made our time together on set joyful.”

Jacobson’s other TV credits include Quantum Leap, Who’s the Boss?, Crazy Like a Fox, and Murphy Brown. She also has an extensive filmography appearing in Harry Kakatsakis’ 2014 film Mic Whore and in Stephan Tempier’s 2015 short Boredom alongside Adrien Brody and Richard Riehle.

In addition to her on-screen career, Jacobson also performed stand-up comedy at The Improv and The Comedy Store in Los Angeles. She also was a spokesperson for the American Cancer Society and received an award for her volunteer work.